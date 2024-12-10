Ionomer Resins Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Growing Demand from the Packaging Industry and Rising Demand for Lightweight Materials in Automotive Industry

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ionomer Resins Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ionomer resins market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.52%, reaching a market size of US$3.127 billion in 2030 from US$2.507 billion in 2025.



According to the IEA (International Energy Agency), the sale of BEV (Battery Electric Vehicles) has risen from 4.7 million in 2021 to 7.3 million in 2022, reaching 9.5 million in 2023. The sale of PHEVs (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles) increased by 1.9 million in 2021, 2.9 million in 2022, and 4.3 million in 2023.





Rising demand from the packaging industry



Ionomer resins are utilized in general food packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, personal care packaging, etc. There are multiple benefits associated with the use of ionomer resins, such as low seal initiation temperature, oil barrier, high clarity, flex crack resistance, etc. With the growing demand in the food and beverage industry worldwide, the demand for ionomer resins is likely to increase.



According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, food and beverage processing establishments in the United States were 42,708 in 2022. The companies are offering various products for different needs. For instance, products by SK functional polymers, LOTADER tie layer for extrusion coating and lamination, OREVAC can be utilized for blown and cast coextrusion of barrier films, EVASINTM EVOH as an oxygen-barrier resin, and EVATANE and Lotryl EMA for lock-seal copolymers.



Ionomer resin market geographical outlooks



By geography, the ionomer resins market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The major economies like China, Japan, India, and South Korea dominate the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the fastest-growing emerging economies are from this region, such as ASEAN countries.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to see notable growth in the ionomer resins market due to increasing applications in automobile and solar cell manufacturing sectors. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), China continues to lead in solar PV capacity additions, with 100 GW added in 2022, almost 60% more than in 2021.



North America is expected to have a significant market share for ionomer resin products due to its major utilization in automobiles, food, and beverage packaging, as well as the large pharmaceuticals packaging industry. Six major states in the United States alone have a trade value of US$54.20 billion in 2023. Europe would be a significant share of the cosmetic packaging industry. In 2023, cosmetics and personal care products were valued at €96 billion at retail sales price, according to Cosmetics Europe.



Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2029

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.51 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.13 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.1.1. Rising demand from the packaging industry

4.1.2. Rising demand for lightweight materials in automotive

4.1.3. Growing demand for solar cell manufacturing

4.2. Market Restraints

4.2.1. High regulatory standards

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. IONOMER RESINS MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Polyvinyl Butyral (PVb)

5.3. Ethyl acrylic acid (EAA)

5.4. Perfluorosulfonic acids

5.5. Others



6. IONOMER RESINS MARKET BY END-USER INDUSTRY

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Food and Beverage

6.3. Medical

6.4. Automotive

6.5. Electronics

6.6. Others



7. IONOMER RESINS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Market Share Analysis

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Competitive Dashboard



9. COMPANY PROFILES

Dow Chemicals

3M

Japan Polyethylene Corporation

JMC Corporation

AGC Chemicals Americas

Honeywell International

Asahi Kasei

Solvay

SK Functional Polymer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4d6e3u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment