Global Plastic Tubes Market to Worth Over US$ 27.15 Billion By 2033 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plastic tubes market is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 27.15 billion by 2033 from US$ 15.61 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The plastic tubes market in 2023 is experiencing significant growth, driven by escalating demand across various end-use industries. Annually, over 50 billion plastic tubes are produced globally, serving sectors such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, and household products. The cosmetics and personal care industry remains the largest consumer, utilizing more than 30 billion tubes each year for products like lotions, creams, and gels. The pharmaceutical sector also significantly contributes to this demand, with approximately 10 billion plastic tubes used annually for ointments and topical medications. The versatility, durability, and cost-effectiveness of plastic tubes make them a preferred packaging solution, facilitating easy dispensing and enhanced product protection.

Innovations in sustainable materials have become a cornerstone of the plastic tubes market's evolution. In 2023, global production of bio-based plastics reached over 2 million metric tons, a substantial portion of which is utilized in tube packaging. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development, with investments exceeding $1 billion in 2023, to create recyclable and biodegradable tube options. Over 5,000 brands worldwide have committed to sustainable packaging initiatives, driving demand for eco-friendly plastic tubes. Technological advancements have also enabled the production of tubes with enhanced barrier properties and improved aesthetics, appealing to both consumers and brands seeking differentiation in a competitive market.

Despite growth and innovation, the plastic tubes market faces significant challenges, particularly regarding environmental concerns. Each year, more than 8 million metric tons of plastic waste enter the oceans, prompting regulatory actions globally. As of 2023, over 60 countries have implemented regulations on single-use plastics, affecting the manufacturing and usage of plastic tubes. This has created compliance hurdles for over 500 manufacturers worldwide who must adapt to new standards. Consumer behavior is also shifting; studies indicate that sustainable packaging influences the purchasing decisions of over 2 billion consumers globally. To navigate these challenges, the industry is focusing on sustainability and circular economy practices, aiming to balance environmental responsibilities with market growth. Companies are adopting recycled materials, innovating in biodegradable options, and enhancing recycling programs to meet both regulatory requirements and consumer expectations.

Key Findings in Plastic Tubes Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 27.15 billion CAGR 6.6% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (33.5%) By Packaging Type Laminated Tubes (60.3%) By Capacity 100-150 ML (46.6%) By Closure Type Stand Up Cap (35.1%) By Applications Cosmetics (31.7%) Top Drivers Growing cosmetics industry demands user-friendly plastic tube packaging solutions.

Innovations in sustainable plastics increase plastic tube adoption.

Pharmaceutical industry expansion boosts plastic tube usage for medications. Top Trends Shift towards recyclable and biodegradable plastic tubes for sustainability.

Technological advancements in tube manufacturing enhance efficiency.

Rising popularity of customized and aesthetically appealing tube designs. Top Challenges Environmental concerns over plastic waste impact market growth.

Strict regulations on plastic usage create compliance hurdles.

Fluctuating raw material prices affect production costs and profitability.

Laminated Plastic Tubes Dominate Today’s Global Packaging Market, Set to Capture Over 60% Revenue Share

Laminated plastic tubes market has become indispensable in the global packaging industry, experiencing a significant surge in demand due to their superior functionality and versatility. These tubes play a crucial role in protecting products such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food items from external factors like moisture, oxygen, and light. The multi-layered structure of laminated tubes, often comprising plastic and aluminum layers, provides an effective barrier that preserves the integrity and shelf life of the contents. For example, major pharmaceutical companies have adopted laminated tubes for ointments and creams to ensure product efficacy over time. In response to this demand, manufacturing facilities worldwide have increased production capacities, with some plants capable of producing millions of laminated tubes annually to meet the needs of various industries.

The preference for laminated tubes over extruded plastic tubes in the plastic tubes market is driven by several macro and microeconomic factors. On a macro level, there is a global push towards packaging solutions that offer both functionality and sustainability. Laminated tubes are at the forefront of this movement, with innovations such as recyclable materials and reduced plastic usage aligning with environmental goals. For instance, over 200 packaging companies have introduced eco-friendly laminated tubes made from biodegradable materials. On a microeconomic level, brands benefit from the high-quality printing capabilities of laminated tubes, which allow for vibrant designs and detailed product information, enhancing brand recognition and customer appeal. Additionally, the lightweight nature of laminated tubes reduces transportation costs and energy consumption, making them economically advantageous. The combined effect of these factors has led to a substantial increase in the adoption of laminated plastic tubes, influencing market dynamics and driving industry growth.

Rising Popularity and Dominance of 100-150 ml Plastic Tubes Among Consumers, Control More than 46.6% Share

Consumers in the global plastic tubes market are increasingly favoring plastic tubes with capacities between 100 and 150 ml, a trend that reflects a balance between convenience and practicality. This size range is particularly popular in the personal care and cosmetic industries, where products like shampoos, lotions, and gels are part of daily routines. The 100-150 ml capacity offers enough product to last a reasonable period without the packaging becoming bulky or cumbersome. For example, travel-size products in this range comply with airline regulations, allowing travelers to carry essential items on board. Manufacturers have responded to this demand by scaling up production, with some facilities reporting the manufacture of over 500,000 units of 100-150 ml tubes per month to cater to both domestic and international markets.

The higher growth and market share of 100-150 ml tubes over other capacities can be attributed to several factors. From the consumer’s perspective, this size provides value for money without requiring a large upfront investment, making premium products more accessible. It also allows customers to try new products without committing to larger quantities. For instance, a leading skincare brand launched a 120 ml tube of its new moisturizer, resulting in sales of over 1 million units within six months. On the industry side, standardizing production lines for this popular size improves efficiency and reduces costs. Packaging suppliers have noted increased orders for 100-150 ml tubes, with some reporting a 30% rise in demand compared to other sizes. This trend underscores the importance of this capacity range in meeting consumer preferences and driving sales in competitive markets.

Strong Preference for Stand-Up Cap Closures Makes it Leader with 35% Market Share

Today, top 4 players namely EPL Limited, Albea, Huhtamäki Oyj, Berry Astrapak collectively control over 49% revenue share of the plastic tubes market. However, EPL Limited is the largest contributor with 14% market share. Plastic tubes with stand-up cap closures have gained widespread preference globally due to their practical advantages and user-friendly design. The stand-up cap allows the tube to remain upright on surfaces, making it convenient for storage and use, especially in settings like bathrooms or workstations. This design ensures that the product settles near the opening, facilitating easy dispensing and minimizing waste. For instance, toothpaste brands utilizing stand-up caps have reported improved customer satisfaction, with one company noting a distribution of over 2 million units featuring this closure in a single quarter. The packaging industry has adapted to this preference by incorporating stand-up caps into a majority of their tube products, streamlining production to meet growing consumer demand.

The benefits of stand-up cap closures over other closure types are multifaceted. They offer enhanced protection against leaks and spills, which is particularly important for liquid or semi-liquid products in the plastic tubes market. The user-friendly flip-top mechanism allows for one-handed operation, adding to consumer convenience. Brands have also leveraged the larger cap surface for branding opportunities, printing logos or product information to enhance visibility. An example includes a cosmetic company that increased its market share after introducing stand-up caps with innovative designs, distributing over 500,000 units within a few months of launch. Furthermore, advancements in manufacturing have led to the development of eco-friendly stand-up caps made from recyclable materials, with over 100 manufacturers adopting sustainable practices. This aligns with the global movement towards environmentally conscious packaging solutions, adding to the appeal of stand-up cap closures in the modern market.

Top 4 Players Control 49% Market Share, But EPL Limited is A Dominant Force in the Plastic Tubes Market

EPL Limited, formerly known as Essel Propack, has maintained its position as a leading player in the plastic tubes market, catering to industries like FMCG and pharmaceuticals. The company continues to show strong financial performance, with its standalone net sales increasing by 5.02% year-over-year to Rs 357.60 crore for the quarter ending September 2024. On a consolidated basis, the company achieved net sales of Rs 1,086.20 crore, reflecting an 8.45% growth compared to the previous year. Profitability has also seen a significant boost, with profit before tax rising to Rs 77.60 crore for the same quarter, up from Rs 51.60 crore in the previous year. With operations spanning key global markets such as India, Egypt, China, and the United States, EPL’s geographical reach strengthens its competitive position.

A major factor contributing to EPL’s market leadership is its focus on innovation and sustainability. The company offers an extensive portfolio of plastic packaging solutions, including seamless plastic tubes, caps, closures, and specialty laminates. EPL has taken proactive steps to address the growing demand for environmentally friendly products in the plastic tubes market by introducing 100% recyclable tubes. This strategic move aligns with global trends favoring sustainable packaging and regulations aimed at reducing single-use plastics. Additionally, EPL’s emphasis on customized product designs and advanced printing technologies helps its clients enhance branding, giving EPL a competitive edge in a crowded market.

While challenges such as fluctuating raw material costs and competition from alternatives exist, EPL has consistently outperformed market expectations. The company’s stock has delivered a 45.36% return over the past year, surpassing the BSE 500 index, which reflects strong investor confidence. Institutional investors hold 22.9% of the company, indicating trust in its strategic direction. With its innovative approach, global operations, and focus on sustainability, EPL is well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities in the plastic tubes market, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector and eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Global Plastic Tubes Market Key Players:

