Saudi Arabia Crane Market Report 2024 - The Rise of Electric and Hybrid Cranes and Increased Demand for Crane Rentals - A USD 1.68 Billion Market by 2029

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Crane Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Crane Market was valued at USD 0.99 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.68 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 9.32%.

The Saudi Arabian crane market is experiencing robust growth, driven by extensive construction and infrastructure projects under Vision 2030. This ambitious development agenda has led to heightened demand for cranes across sectors such as real estate, transportation, and industrial expansion. With large-scale projects like NEOM, The Red Sea Project, and Diriyah Gate, the need for diverse crane types, including mobile, fixed, and marine cranes, has surged. Increasing urbanization and the rise of smart city initiatives are further contributing to market growth, as cranes play a pivotal role in constructing high-rise buildings, bridges, and industrial complexes.



Technological advancements are reshaping the crane market, with the integration of automation, telematics, and safety-enhancing features. Equipment capable of remote monitoring and predictive maintenance is becoming a priority, ensuring operational efficiency and reducing downtime. The adoption of electric and hybrid cranes is emerging as a key trend, aligned with the Kingdom's sustainability goals. Opportunities also abound in the rental market, where construction companies seek cost-effective solutions without the burden of long-term ownership. The expansion of logistics and oil and gas projects provides additional avenues for growth in specialized crane applications.



Challenges persist, particularly regarding high procurement and operational costs, as well as the need for skilled operators and technicians. The harsh desert climate and stringent safety regulations add to operational complexities. Despite these hurdles, the crane market in Saudi Arabia is poised for steady growth, fueled by government support, advancing technology, and increasing demand for versatile lifting solutions across diverse industries.





Key Market Trends

Rise of Electric and Hybrid Cranes



As part of Saudi Arabia's sustainability goals, there is a growing trend toward the adoption of electric and hybrid cranes. These cranes are preferred for their lower emissions and reduced fuel consumption, making them an attractive option for eco-conscious construction projects. The shift to greener technologies aligns with Vision 2030's focus on environmental sustainability. Companies are increasingly investing in electric cranes to meet regulatory requirements and reduce their carbon footprint. The availability of better charging infrastructure supports the growth of electric and hybrid crane use. These cranes are becoming essential for projects in sensitive areas, such as environmental and tourist developments. The demand for hybrid solutions continues to rise in both the construction and industrial sectors.



Technological Integration and Smart Cranes



The integration of advanced technology is transforming the crane market in Saudi Arabia. Smart cranes, equipped with sensors, GPS, and real-time monitoring systems, are gaining popularity for their ability to improve operational efficiency. These technologies help track crane performance, optimize maintenance schedules, and enhance safety by detecting potential issues before they occur. Automation and telematics further support crane operations, reducing human error and improving project timelines. Remote operation and control are becoming more common, allowing operators to manage cranes from a distance, enhancing safety and productivity.



The shift toward digitally advanced cranes is shaping the future of the market, especially for large-scale infrastructure projects. For instance, in September 2024 Zoomlion unveiled the world's largest all-terrain crane, marking a significant breakthrough in heavy lifting technology. The advanced crane offers exceptional capacity and versatility, tailored to meet the demands of large-scale construction projects. This launch reinforces Zoomlion's leadership in the global crane industry. The achievement sets a new standard for all-terrain crane capabilities.



Increased Demand for Crane Rentals



The crane rental market in Saudi Arabia is seeing a notable rise due to the high capital cost of purchasing cranes. Contractors are increasingly opting for rentals as they offer flexibility, cost savings, and access to the latest crane models without the burden of long-term ownership. This trend is driven by the fluctuating nature of construction projects and the desire to minimize operating costs. Rental companies are expanding their fleets to cater to various industries, from construction to oil and gas. The ability to rent specialized cranes for specific tasks, such as marine or heavy-lift cranes, is appealing to project managers. With the growing focus on short-term, high-demand projects, rental services are becoming a vital part of the crane market landscape in Saudi Arabia.



Key Market Players

Sany Heavy Industries

Kato Works

The Manitowoc Company

Saudi Liebherr Company

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co.

The Tadano Europe Holdings

Fassi Gru

Caterpillar

AB Volvo

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Report Scope:



In this report, the Saudi Arabia Crane Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Saudi Arabia Crane Market, By Crane Type:

Mobile Crane

Fixed Crane

Marine and Offshore Crane

Saudi Arabia Crane Market, By End User Type:

Construction

Industrial Application

Energy & Power

Marine and Offshore

Mining and Excavation

Saudi Arabia Crane Market, By Application Type:

Construction and Infrastructure

Mining

Oil and Gas

Other

Saudi Arabia Crane Market, By Region:

Riyadh

Jeddah

Mecca

Dammam

Rest of Saudi Arabia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nhb0u6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment