United Kingdom Forklift Market Report 2024 - Increased Focus on Electric Forklift Adoption, Integration of IoT and Telemetry, Automation and Robotics and Forklift Leasing and Rental Services

The United Kingdom Forklift Market was valued at USD 4.74 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 6.60 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.71%.

The forklift market in the United Kingdom is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing demand for efficient material handling solutions across various industries. The rise in e-commerce and retail sectors has been a key contributor, as businesses seek to improve their warehousing and logistics operations to meet the needs of fast-paced supply chains. With the continuous expansion of online shopping, warehouses are required to handle larger volumes of goods in a smaller time frame, boosting the need for advanced forklifts. The UK government's focus on infrastructure development and industrial expansion further supports the demand for these machines.







Key Market Trends

Electric Forklift Adoption



The increasing trend toward electric forklifts is driven by their energy efficiency and environmental benefits. With stricter emissions regulations in place, many companies are transitioning from diesel-powered forklifts to electric alternatives. Electric forklifts offer reduced noise pollution, lower operating costs, and a smaller carbon footprint, making them an attractive choice for businesses focused on sustainability and cost reduction.



Integration of IoT and Telemetry



The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and telemetry in forklifts is revolutionizing fleet management. IoT-enabled forklifts can provide real-time data on equipment performance, usage patterns, and maintenance needs. This trend allows companies to optimize forklift operations, reduce downtime, and improve overall productivity. Data analytics are also used to predict potential failures and schedule preventative maintenance, leading to longer equipment lifespans and reduced repair costs.



Automation and Robotics



The continued rise of automated and robotic forklifts is a key trend shaping the future of material handling. These forklifts are equipped with advanced sensors and artificial intelligence, enabling them to navigate warehouses and distribution centers without human intervention. Automation offers significant advantages in terms of speed, accuracy, and safety, as well as reducing labor costs. The growing investment in automation reflects the broader trend of digital transformation in the logistics industry.



Forklift Leasing and Rental Services



As companies seek more flexible solutions for material handling, forklift leasing and rental services are becoming increasingly popular. Leasing forklifts allow businesses to access the latest equipment without the burden of high upfront costs. It also provides flexibility to scale operations based on seasonal demand or project-specific needs. The trend of forklift leasing is particularly appealing to small and medium-sized businesses that may not have the capital to invest in new equipment.



Focus on Forklift Safety Features



Forklift safety continues to be a key concern within industries that rely on material handling. Modern forklifts are being equipped with advanced safety features such as collision detection systems, automatic speed regulation, and improved visibility systems. The trend toward enhanced safety reflects growing awareness of workplace safety and the need to minimize accidents. Forklift manufacturers are investing in innovative technologies to improve operator safety and ensure compliance with stringent workplace safety regulations.



Regional Insights



Key Market Players

MLE

JST Forklift Trucks

Hyster-Yale Group

Linde Material Handling

Landoll Corporation

Jungheinrich

Combilift

Clark Material Handling Company

Toyota Material Handling Manufacturing Italy

Impact Fork Truck

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered United Kingdom

Report Scope:



In this report, the United Kingdom Forklift Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



United Kingdom Forklift Market, By Tonnage Capacity:

Less than 5-ton

5-15-ton

16-25 ton

Above 25 ton

United Kingdom Forklift Market, By Propulsion:

ICE

Electric

United Kingdom Forklift Market, By End Use:

Port Facility

Logistics

Construction

Municipality

Others

United Kingdom Forklift Market, By Region:

London

East Anglia

Southwest

Southeast

Scotland

East Midlands

Yorkshire & Humberside

