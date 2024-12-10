Australia Construction Equipment Rental Market Report 2024 - A USD 1.14 Billion Market by 2029, Rising at a CAGR of 4.6%

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australia Construction Equipment Rental Market was valued at USD 0.87 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.14 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 4.62%.

The Australia construction equipment rental market has witnessed significant growth, propelled by a strong construction sector and ongoing infrastructure projects. Renting equipment offers a cost-effective solution for many businesses, as it eliminates the need for large capital expenditures on machinery that may only be needed temporarily.







Key Market Trends

Shift Towards Technologically Advanced Equipment



There is a growing trend towards eco-friendly and sustainable construction equipment in Australia. Rental companies are investing heavily in modern, technologically advanced equipment. This includes machines equipped with telematics, GPS tracking, and other IoT technologies, which provide real-time data on equipment usage, performance, and location. In 2024, CASE Construction Equipment launched the new D-Series mini-excavator range in the Australian market, offering a complete line-up of machines from 1 to 6 tons with the latest technology, features, and attachments to meet diverse customer needs. The versatile, agile, and reliable D-Series mini-excavators are manufactured in Italy and offer up to three auxiliary circuits and advanced controls, including electro-hydraulic and load-sensing systems, providing unparalleled adaptability and a wide array of attachments.



Increased Demand for Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Solutions



Environmental sustainability is a growing concern in Australia, and rental companies are responding by offering eco-friendly equipment. This includes electric and hybrid machines that reduce emissions and noise pollution. For instance, in2023, LiuGong Australia launched a new range of electric equipment, including wheel loaders, excavators, and aerial work platforms. These products are designed to achieve sustainability goals through reduced emissions, lower maintenance costs, and improved efficiency. The new electric models offer advanced features and deliver significant energy savings and environmental benefits.



Region Insights



In 2023, the dominant region for construction equipment rental in Australia was New South Wales & Australian Capital Territory (NSW & ACT). This region has seen substantial demand due to its extensive infrastructure development, urbanization, and ongoing large-scale construction projects. Sydney, the capital of New South Wales, serves as a major hub for construction activity, driving a significant portion of the demand for rental equipment. The region's continuous growth in both residential and commercial sectors, along with government-funded infrastructure projects, has fueled the need for efficient, flexible construction equipment.



New South Wales & ACT also benefit from a variety of industries, including mining, agriculture, and renewable energy, all of which contribute to the demand for specialized machinery. The mining sector, with a heavy presence in regional areas, requires heavy-duty equipment for extraction and transportation activities, which increases the need for rentals. Similarly, agricultural projects in rural areas often necessitate machinery for land preparation, planting, and harvesting, driving demand for compact equipment such as skid steer loaders and backhoe loaders.



The infrastructure boom, particularly in urban areas like Sydney, has been a significant driver for the rental market. Major road construction, public transportation expansions, and urban redevelopment projects require various types of machinery, such as excavators, dozers, and motor graders, all available through rental services. These projects are often short-term, making rental equipment an attractive option for contractors looking to minimize costs without sacrificing operational efficiency.



Government initiatives, including investments in public infrastructure, further contribute to the rental demand in the region. The push for more sustainable and eco-friendly construction practices has led to greater adoption of energy-efficient and low-emission equipment, shaping the rental market landscape. Technological advancements in equipment, such as telematics and automation, are also becoming more prevalent in NSW & ACT, enhancing the appeal of renting advanced machinery.



The combination of urbanization, infrastructure development, and diverse industries has solidified New South Wales & ACT as the dominant region for construction equipment rental in Australia in 2023. This trend is expected to continue as major projects progress and the demand for flexible, cost-effective solutions in construction grows.



Key Market Players

Seven Group Holdings

Kennards Hire

Delta Rent

Onsite Rental Group

United Rentals Australia

Brooks Hire Service

Proquip Rental & Sales Operations

Porter Group

CJD Equipment

William Adams

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Australia

Report Scope:



In this report, the Australia Construction Equipment Rental Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Australia Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Type:

Excavators

Skid Steer Loader

Wheel Loader

Motor Grader

Dozer

Backhoe Loaders

Others

Australia Construction Equipment Rental Market, By End User:

Oil & Gas

Construction

Infrastructure

Manufacturing

Others

Australia Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Region:

New South Wales & Australia Capital Territory

Australia Capital Territory

Victoria & Tasmania

Queensland

Western Australia

Northern Territory & Southern Australia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9pdz2w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment