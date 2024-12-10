Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market to Reach USD 2.01 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Enhanced Healthcare Infection Control | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, The Infection Surveillance Solutions Market was estimated at USD 650.16 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 2010.88 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 13.39% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”

The Infection Surveillance Solutions market is growing significantly and continues to pose significant challenges for healthcare facilities globally. As hospitals and other healthcare settings strive to reduce HAIs, improve patient outcomes, and comply with stringent regulatory requirements, the adoption of advanced infection surveillance systems has seen a substantial increase. These solutions integrate real-time data analytics, automated reporting, and infection monitoring, enabling healthcare professionals to track and control infections efficiently.

In terms of supply and demand, the healthcare industry’s need for automation and seamless integration with electronic health records (EHRs) is fueling the demand for infection surveillance software. The ongoing emphasis on improving patient safety and reducing healthcare costs also drives the need for comprehensive infection control systems. Infection surveillance systems help healthcare providers ensure regulatory compliance, optimize resource use, and improve operational efficiency, making them indispensable in today’s healthcare environment. The market is witnessing a growing demand from both developed and emerging regions as healthcare systems seek effective ways to tackle rising infection rates and reduce associated costs.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Becton Dickinson and Company

Premier Inc.

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Baxter International Inc.

Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

Clinisys

GOJO Industries

Merative

Truven Health Analytics

Vigilanz Corporation

RL Datix Ltd

Deb Group Ltd.

BioVigil Healthcare Systems

Vecna Technologies Inc.

Ecolab

Harris Healthcare

PeraHealth

Medexter Healthcare

CenTrak Inc.

bioMerieux SA

CKM Healthcare

Asolva Inc.

PointClickCare

STANLEY Healthcare

Vitalacy Inc.

VIZZIA Technologies

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 650.16 million Market Size by 2032 US$ 2010.88 million CAGR CAGR of 13.39% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers The Infection Surveillance Solutions market is driven by several key factors, including the growing emphasis on improving patient safety and enhancing healthcare quality.

Segment Analysis

By Component

In 2023, the Software segment dominated the Infection Surveillance Solutions market, accounting for approximately 70.0% of the total market share. Software solutions provide healthcare institutions with essential tools for real-time data analysis, automated reporting, and infection monitoring, making them a crucial part of infection prevention and control efforts. This dominance is driven by the increasing need for automation, real-time tracking, and data-driven insights in healthcare settings. The seamless integration of infection surveillance software with EHR systems enhances the overall operational efficiency of healthcare facilities, improving both patient safety and administrative effectiveness.

Fastest Growing Segment: Services

The Services segment is the fastest-growing component in the market throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand for consulting, implementation, and support services is driving this growth. Healthcare institutions require expert guidance for the deployment, maintenance, and optimization of infection surveillance systems. As infection control becomes more technology-driven, hospitals and healthcare providers are seeking tailored solutions to meet their specific needs. Services like data analytics, training, and risk assessments are increasingly essential, helping organizations better manage their infection surveillance efforts. The demand for ongoing support and the need for continuous system performance improvement contribute to the rapid expansion of this segment.

By End-use

In 2023, Hospitals represented the largest end-user segment in the Infection Surveillance Solutions market, capturing more than 65.0% of the total market share. Hospitals are the primary settings for healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and thus have the highest need for infection surveillance solutions. With regulatory pressures to reduce HAIs and improve patient safety, hospitals are increasingly adopting advanced technologies to monitor infections in real-time and respond promptly to outbreaks. The need for compliance with regulations and the desire to ensure optimal infection control practices contribute to hospitals’ dominant market share.

Fastest Growing Segment: Long-Term Care Facilities (LTCFs)

Long-Term Care Facilities (LTCFs) are emerging as the fastest-growing end-user segment in the Infection Surveillance Solutions market. The aging population, more vulnerable to infections, is driving LTCFs to adopt advanced infection monitoring technologies. These facilities are increasingly aware of the risks associated with infections and are prioritizing solutions that help prevent outbreaks and enhance patient care. The growth in LTCFs is further supported by the rising focus on infection prevention and control within these facilities and the growing regulatory pressure to meet healthcare standards.

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Key Segmentation:

By Component

Software

Services

By End-use

Hospitals

Long Term Care Facilities

Others

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the Infection Surveillance Solutions market, primarily driven by the advanced healthcare infrastructure, the rising prevalence of HAIs, and strict regulatory requirements in the region. The U.S. is the leading market, with healthcare institutions adopting advanced infection surveillance systems to comply with national guidelines and improve patient safety. The increasing focus on automating infection control processes and integrating surveillance systems with EHRs is further fueling market growth in this region.

Europe followed closely, with key markets such as the U.K., Germany, and France leading the way. The European market is also experiencing significant growth due to heightened awareness of infection control and the increasing adoption of digital health solutions in hospitals and healthcare facilities.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. The growing healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare-associated infections, and increasing government investments in healthcare digitization are driving the demand for infection surveillance solutions in the region. Countries like China, India, and Japan are seeing significant growth in the adoption of infection surveillance systems, with both public and private healthcare providers seeking advanced solutions to improve infection control efforts.

Recent Developments

In June 2024 , Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD) announced its acquisition of Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 billion. This acquisition aims to expand BD’s smart connected care solutions and strengthen its position as a leader in advanced monitoring technologies, unlocking new growth opportunities in the critical care space.

, Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD) announced its acquisition of Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 billion. This acquisition aims to expand BD’s smart connected care solutions and strengthen its position as a leader in advanced monitoring technologies, unlocking new growth opportunities in the critical care space. In May 2024, Premier Inc. revealed its partnership with AstraZeneca to leverage real-world data, AI-driven technologies, and scalable solutions to improve health outcomes and provide cost-effective solutions for patients.





