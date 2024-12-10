Semiconductor Packaging Market to Hit USD 94.04 Billion by 2032, Driven by Advancements in Miniaturization and Performance Technologies | SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Insights:

The Semiconductor Packaging Market Size was valued at USD 40.05 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 94.04 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 10.0% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

Semiconductor Packaging Essential for Advanced Electronics and Emerging Technologies

Semiconductor packaging is a cornerstone of the electronics industry, providing critical protection, connectivity, and performance enhancement for integrated circuits (ICs). This process ensures the functionality of devices like smartphones, computers, automotive electronics, and countless other applications. Notably, flip-chip and wafer-level packaging are witnessing significant growth, with fan-out wafer-level packaging accounting for 60% of the market, driven by demand in high-performance computing systems, AI, and data centers. In line with these trends, the U.S. government has committed up to USD 52 billion under the CHIPS for America initiative to bolster domestic semiconductor production and innovation. This includes advancements in infrared imaging and defense technologies to strengthen the semiconductor supply chain and enhance technological self-reliance.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Semiconductor Packaging Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 40.05 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 94.04 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.0% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Material Type (Organic Substrate, Bonding Wire, Leadframes, Encapsulation Resins, Ceramic Package, Die Attach Material, Thermal Interface Materials, (Solder Balls, Others)

• By Technology Type (Advanced Packaging, (Flip Chip, SIP, 5D/3D, Embedded Die, Fan-in Wafer Level Packaging (FI-WLP), Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging), Traditional Packaging)

• By End Use (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, Aerospace & Defence, Others) Key Drivers • Increasing need for consumer electronics fuels expansion in the semiconductor and IC packaging material sector.



• Expansion of 5G and Autonomous Vehicles Drives Need for High-Tech Semiconductor and IC Packaging Materials.

Technological Advancements and End-User Innovation Drive Semiconductor Packaging Market Leadership

By Technology Type

In 2023, the Traditional Packaging segment dominated the semiconductor packaging market, accounting for 50% of the share. Its widespread use in consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications stems from its cost-efficiency and reliability. Companies like Intel have enhanced traditional flip-chip technology, achieving up to 15% improved thermal performance, while Texas Instruments introduced durable encapsulation materials, proving 20% more resilient under stress.

The Advanced Packaging segment is set to grow at a 10.8% CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the need for innovative solutions to support the miniaturization and complexity of modern devices. Innovations like Amkor Technology's advancements in 3D packaging, including chip stacking and through-silicon vias (TSVs), deliver faster signal transmission and greater power efficiency.

By End User

In 2023, the consumer electronics segment is set to capture 35% of the semiconductor packaging market share, driven by the extensive use of semiconductors in smartphones, laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, and smart TVs. The demand for advanced packaging solutions is fueled by the need for miniaturization and enhanced performance. Samsung's recent launch of 8K OLED and NanoCell TVs highlights the industry's reliance on sophisticated packaging technologies.

The aerospace and defense segment is poised for robust growth with an anticipated CAGR of 11.39%, propelled by rising military budgets and technological innovation. NXP Semiconductors exemplifies this trend with its MMRF5018HS transistor, designed for aerospace communications, delivering exceptional efficiency and durability in demanding environments.

Asia Pacific Leads While North America Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Semiconductor Packaging Market

In 2023, Asia Pacific dominated the semiconductor packaging market with a 51% market share, bolstered by its status as a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing. Countries like China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan provide advanced infrastructure and robust supply chains that support packaging processes, cementing the region's leadership in the industry.

North America emerged as the fastest-growing region, fueled by rising demand from automotive, consumer electronics, and communication sectors. The United States, in particular, is advancing rapidly with cutting-edge semiconductor packaging innovations led by major players like Intel and Qualcomm. For example, Intel's recently launched Intel 4 process technology targets high-performance computing and AI applications, offering enhanced power efficiency and performance. This aligns with the growing market demand for sophisticated semiconductor packaging solutions in North America, solidifying its position as a key driver of industry growth.

Recent Development

November 14, 2024: Lightmatter and Amkor Technology announced a partnership to create the world's largest 3D-packaged chip complex using Lightmatter's innovative Passage™ platform. This collaboration integrates 3D-stacked photonic engines with advanced multi-die packaging, addressing AI workloads' power and bandwidth demands.

December 3, 2024: Samsung Electronics secured a 2-nanometer AI chip foundry and packaging order from Japan's Preferred Networks. The deal involves manufacturing AI accelerators using Samsung's Gate-All-Around (GAA) technology and advanced 2.5D packaging services, expanding South Korea’s foundry ecosystem.

July 16, 2024: Texas Instruments unveiled new power modules featuring MagPack™ technology, which doubles power density while reducing module size by up to 50%. These advancements, developed over nearly a decade, offer enhanced thermal performance and efficiency, benefiting industrial, enterprise, and communications applications.

