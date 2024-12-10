Car Air Purifier Market to Witness 17.4% CAGR by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford,USA, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Car Air Purifier Market size will attain the value of USD 26.21 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The main objective of the car air purifier market trend is to address the growing concerns about air pollution and its impact on human health, especially in densely populated urban areas. Increasing vehicle emissions, industrial pollution and the presence of allergens are increasing the need for effective air purification solutions in vehicles. Several factors are driving the growth of the car air purifier market.

Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of indoor air quality and its impact on health. As people spend a significant amount of time traveling in their cars, the demand for car air purifiers has increased. Despite the growth trends, the car air purifier industry is facing several challenges. The cost associated with these devices is one of the main inhibitors. The price of high-end air purifiers with advanced filter technology can be expensive, preventing them from being used by value-conscious consumers. The car air purifier market faces challenges such as intense competition from other air purification solutions, including automotive air conditioners.

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/car-air-purifier-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Car Air Purifier Market"

Pages – 223

Tables - 64

Figures – 75

Car Air Purifier Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 2.85 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 26.21 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Technology, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Rise in Vehicle Emissions Key Market Opportunities Increasing Awareness among Consumers Key Market Drivers Increasing Concerns about Air Pollution

HEPA Segment to Dominate Due to Increases the Surface Area of Carbon

In 2023, the HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) segment emerged as the leading segment in the car air purifier industry, capturing the largest car air purifier market share at 42.4%. HEPA filters leak very effectively against airborne particles such as smoke, dust, bio-pollutants and pollen. Their reliability and excellent performance have contributed to the rise in the car air purifier outlook. Another popular filter is the activated carbon or charcoal filter. This filter contains carbon particles that have been treated with oxygen to open the pores of the carbon atoms. This process increases the surface area of the carbon, thereby increasing its softness and its ability to trap airborne particles.

Industrial Applications Segment is Growing Due to Aid in Elimination of Harmful Particles

The industrial applications segment is expected to witnesssteady growth during thecar air purifier market growth. Air purifiers play an important role in industries such as printing, petrochemicals, power plants, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and manufacturing. These cleaners help remove particulate matter such as construction dust, asbestos, weld fumes, which pose health hazards to workers, adverse environmental impacts if left untreated.Also, an increase has occurred in the use of air purifiers in residential areas as persons at health risk exposure to particulate matter becomes more visible.

North America to Growing Owing to the Increasing Installations of Extensive Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Systems

North America is estimated to witness the highest growth during thecar air purifier market forecast. Air quality regulations, such as national air quality standards set by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) and a comprehensive emission reduction plan by Environment Canada.The role creates new opportunities for air purifier manufacturers. Furthermore, it is presented that the extensive environmental control program in Mexico will likely drive demand for the product in the coming years.

Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/car-air-purifier-market

Drivers

Increasing Concerns about Air Pollution

Emphasis on Interior Comfort and Wellness

Growing Market for Electric Vehicles

Restraints

Cost and Affordability

High-quality Air Purifiers with Advanced Features

Limited Awareness and Market Education

Prominent Players in Car Air Purifier Market

The following are the Top Car Air Purifier Market Companies

Philips (Netherlands)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Sharp Corporation (Japan)

Xiaomi Corporation (China)

Coway Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Blueair AB (Sweden)

Dyson Ltd. (UK)

Eureka Forbes Ltd. (India)

LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea)

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/car-air-purifier-market

Key Questions Answered in Car Air Purifier Market Report

What is the current market size?

Which is the growing region in the market?

Who are the key players in the market?

What are the key trends of the market?





This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing concerns about air pollution), restraints (limited awareness and market education), opportunities (integration of smart features) influencing the growth of Car Air Purifier Market.

Market Dynamics: Comprehensive information about the various products offered by the dominant players in the car air purifier market.

Product Development/Innovation: An overview of emerging trends, R&D activities and product launches in the car air purifier market.

Market Growth: Detailed information on profitable growing industries.

Market Trends: Complete information about new products, emerging geographical areas and recent developments in the market.

Competitive Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the key market players.

Related Reports:

Automotive Piston Market

Vehicle Telematics Market

Automotive Chassis Market

Automotive Actuators Market

Cable Tray Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

Skyquest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/