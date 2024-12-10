Anti-Fungal Treatment Market Sees Steady Growth Driven by Rising Infections and Advancements in Therapies | Report by S&S Insider

Austin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Anti-Fungal Treatment Market was valued at USD 16 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 22.19 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.75% from 2024 to 2032.”

Increase in Chronic Conditions and Antibiotic Resistance Accelerate Demand in the Anti-Fungal Treatment Market

The Anti-Fungal Treatment Market has seen steady growth, driven by an increase in fungal infections linked to chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and HIV/AIDS. In 2023, 1.96 million new cancer cases and 609,820 cancer-related deaths were projected in the U.S., with 39.9 million people globally living with HIV. These conditions weaken the immune system, heightening the risk of fungal diseases, and thus escalating the demand for antifungal treatments. Improved diagnostics and healthcare infrastructure further support early detection and treatment.

The rise in antibiotic resistance is also fueling demand for antifungals, as healthcare systems seek alternative treatments for drug-resistant fungal strains. The growing adoption of advanced antifungal therapies, especially those with fewer side effects, benefits both developed and emerging markets. Retail availability of over-the-counter antifungals and self-medication is broadening market reach. As research into novel therapies and targeted treatments continues, the antifungal market is poised for continued growth in the coming years.





Dominance of Superficial Antifungal Infections and Rapid Growth of Systemic Antifungal Infections

The Superficial Antifungal Infections segment led the anti-fungal treatment market in 2023, accounting for approximately 67% of total revenue. This dominance is driven by the high prevalence of common superficial infections like athlete’s foot and ringworm, which are effectively treated with affordable, over-the-counter antifungal medications.

The Systemic Antifungal Infections segment, however, is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 5.33% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is attributed to an increasing number of immunocompromised individuals, such as those undergoing chemotherapy or organ transplants, requiring more advanced, prescription-based antifungal treatments.

The dominance of Dermatology Clinics and Growth of Hospitals & Clinics

The Dermatology Clinics segment dominated the anti-fungal treatment market in 2023, holding around 50% of the market share. This is due to the widespread treatment of common fungal skin infections, such as athlete's foot and ringworm, in these specialized clinics. The availability of effective, targeted treatments in dermatology clinics has made them the preferred choice for many patients with superficial fungal infections.

The Hospitals & Clinics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a projected CAGR of 5.15% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is attributed to the rising number of immunocompromised patients and the increasing complexity of systemic fungal infections. Hospitals and clinics provide advanced diagnostic tools and specialized treatments, which are essential for managing severe and invasive fungal infections.

Oral Drugs Lead Anti-Fungal Treatment Market, Ointments Segment Shows Rapid Growth

The Oral Drugs segment captured the largest share of the anti-fungal treatment market, accounting for about 55% of the revenue in 2023. This is due to the convenience and proven effectiveness of oral medications in treating both superficial and systemic fungal infections, making them the preferred choice for patients and healthcare providers.

The Ointments segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.92% from 2024 to 2032, driven by a growing preference for topical treatments. These non-invasive options, which offer ease of application and fewer systemic side effects, are particularly appealing for mild, localized fungal conditions like athlete’s foot and ringworm.

North America Leads Market, Asia Pacific Expected to Grow Fastest

North America held the largest share of the anti-fungal treatment market in 2023, contributing approximately 41% to the overall revenue. This dominance is attributed to the region's well-established healthcare system, widespread awareness of fungal infections, and a strong presence of key pharmaceutical companies. Furthermore, North America's extensive range of available antifungal treatments and significant investments in research and development solidify its leading position in the market.

In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.02% from 2024 to 2032. The region’s rapid growth is driven by improved healthcare access, increasing awareness of fungal infections, and a higher prevalence of diabetes, which makes populations more vulnerable to fungal diseases. Moreover, expanding middle-class populations and better healthcare systems in emerging markets like India and China are boosting the demand for antifungal treatments.

Key Developments in the Anti-Fungal Treatment Market

In 2023, Sandoz acquired global rights to Mycamine (micafungin sodium) from Astellas, enhancing its hospital and anti-infectives portfolio while supporting the fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

On March 30, 2023, GSK and SCYNEXIS entered into an exclusive agreement to commercialize Brexafemme (ibrexafungerp), a novel antifungal treatment for vulvovaginal candidiasis and recurrent infections.

