Mosquito Repellent Market Anticipated to Hit USD 11.64 Billion by 2032 | Surge in Vector-Borne Diseases and Outdoor Activities Fuels Growth

Austin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mosquito repellent market is projected to reach USD 11.64 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.58% from 2024 to 2032.

Innovation-based formulation changes constitute the key point differentiating the accelerated growth of mosquito repellent market, wherein DEET-free, natural, and skin-friendly mosquito repellents have moved to the centre stage, leveraging developments in the field, catering to shifting consumer preferences towards safe and eco-friendly mosquito bite prevention solutions. Moreover, urbanization, expanding mosquito toy times due to climate change, and rising disposable income in developing countries are expected to increase the growth of the market further. The introduction of new active ingredients is driven by regulatory backing, such as U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registration and EU Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR) compliance, prompting companies to develop higher efficacy products. R&D on durable formulations and repellents that can be worn on the skin are likely to develop momentum over the coming years.

In North America, the United States dominated the regional mosquito repellent market in 2023, with a valuation of USD 1.08 billion, projected to reach USD 1.87 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period. The increasing awareness concerning the rising incidences of mosquito-borne diseases along with growing participation in various outdoor activities such as camping and hiking, in addition to strong public health programs focused on preventive measures, are some of the major factors fueling the growth of the market. Product demand has notably escalated in urban and suburban regions owing to federal and state campaigns that have intensively promoted mosquito repellents, particularly from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Market Segmentation

By Repellent Type

Coil held the largest market share, around 32%, in 2023. It is because of their low price compared with electric vaporizers, sprays, and creams, they are the go-to choose in low- and middle-income households, which still struggle to control mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. Further adoption has been fueled by the introduction of improved coil types, including fast-acting, long-lasting, and low-smoke types. The sustained preeminence of coils, bolstered by the government initiatives to control vector-borne diseases in rural areas, has further sealed their stronghold in global market.

By Bite Type

In 2023, the lotion-based segment accounted for the largest share of more than 38% of the total market. This is due to the easy convenience and applicability of the product, and it being accepted by consumers. Mosquito Repellent Lotions Mosquito repellent lotions cost big bucks for a reason, as they can accommodate a wider range of people due to functionality (nongreasy, easily spread across skin & long-lasting). They are mostly used by those who want a comfortable and body-friendly feeling, with the possibility of putting on larger skin areas. Besides, in the warmer temperate regions, lotions are favored as they are light, absorb quickly, and leave little remainder.

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets dominated the mosquito repellent market distribution channels with around 45% share in 2023. The large consumer base frequenting these stores, the availability of multiple brands, attractive discounts, and the immediate purchase convenience have made this segment a leading contributor. Online channels, however, are witnessing a rapid growth rate owing to the expansion of e-commerce platforms, doorstep delivery, and subscription-based sales models offered by prominent brands.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share, approximately 42%, in 2023. Countries like India, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam are major contributors due to the high endemicity of mosquito-borne diseases, humid climates ideal for mosquito breeding, and government-led awareness initiatives. For instance, India's "National Dengue Control Program" and ASEAN-wide campaigns against vector-borne diseases have been instrumental in raising demand for repellents. Rising disposable incomes, increased urbanization, and expanding retail networks have also fueled market penetration of branded mosquito repellents in the region. Moreover, traditional knowledge blending into commercial products, such as herbal and ayurvedic repellents, is gaining favor among consumers seeking natural alternatives.

Recent Developments

In February 2024 , SC Johnson & Son, Inc. launched an innovative, plant-based mosquito repellent range under its OFF! brand in the U.S., targeting eco-conscious consumers seeking DEET-free solutions.

, launched an innovative, plant-based mosquito repellent range under its OFF! brand in the U.S., targeting eco-conscious consumers seeking DEET-free solutions. In March 2024, Godrej Consumer Products Limited announced the expansion of its "Goodknight" mosquito repellent product line into rural and semi-urban areas of India, introducing affordable, long-lasting formulations tailored for low-income households.





