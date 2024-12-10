ValueSelling Associates Welcomes Bernie McNeill as Managing Partner

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. is proud to announce the addition of Bernie McNeill as its newest managing partner. Bernie is a seasoned sales leader with more than 30 years of experience in the SaaS and CPG industries. His career is marked by a history of award-winning achievements, consistently driving revenue growth and building high-performance sales teams. Bernie’s success is deeply rooted in his unwavering commitment to clients, emphasizing a philosophy centered on “Expert Helping Skills,” which includes problem definition, action planning and goal development.

Bernie's consulting expertise spans a wide array of industries, including banking, finance, telecommunications, mining, large-scale retail, utilities, eCommerce, healthcare, food services and government. This breadth of experience has equipped him with a unique ability to understand and address the distinct challenges of organizations both large and small.

Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, commented, “Bernie McNeill’s breadth of expertise across industry sectors will be a tremendous asset to our clients. His commitment to the ValueSelling Framework and his focus on clients is an excellent alignment with ValueSelling. We are thrilled to welcome Bernie to the team.”

While Bernie has mastered numerous sales methodologies, he chose to join ValueSelling Associates as a Managing Partner because of its focus on simplicity and repeatability, and its track record of driving sustainable revenue results for clients. His passion for guiding organizations in developing growth strategies that foster consistent, client-centered sales effectiveness informs his approach to sales leadership. Bernie empowers teams by focusing on their most pressing challenges and fostering a collaborative path to success.

Bernie holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Athabasca University and an MBA from Edinburgh Business School.

Why is ValueSelling so Successful?

Visit Gartner Peer Insights to see what customers say and understand why ValueSelling has earned a 4.9 out of 5-star rating (as of December 10, 2024). In addition to being recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers, ValueSelling Associates also consistently receives industry recognition, including ranking as a Top Sales Training Company by both Training Industry and Selling Power, and winning multiple Stevie Awards.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®: the sales methodology, training and toolset that aligns your revenue engine with a common language and enables sales professionals to compete on value, not price. Since 1991, ValueSelling has helped hundreds of thousands of sales professionals realize immediate revenue growth and achieve results they never thought possible.

ValueSelling offers bespoke training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized, and start-up companies that includes eLearning courses, instructor-led workshops (virtual and in-person), microlearning and on-demand reinforcement in over 17 languages. ValueSelling programs provide globally scalable and sustainable tools, skills, and processes for sales teams, executives, and all customer-facing professionals to effectively engage, qualify, advance, and close more sales with higher margins.

