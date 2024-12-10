Japan Mobile Mapping Market to Hit Valuation of US$ 65.0 Billion By 2033 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest Astute Analytica research study, the Japan mobile mapping market was valued at US$ 9.1 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach US$ 65.0 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The mobile mapping market in Japan is experiencing a remarkable surge in 2023, positioning the country at the forefront of geospatial technology innovation. With the global demand for precise mapping solutions escalating, Japan is demonstrating a robust annual growth rate of around 24.40%. This expansion is fueled by technological advancements and the increasing need for high-resolution spatial data across various sectors, including transportation, urban planning, and disaster management. A significant driver of this growth is the Japanese government's commitment to smart infrastructure development. In 2023, the government allocated approximately ¥200 billion ($1.8 billion) to smart city initiatives, marking a 15% increase in investment compared to the previous year. This funding boost has accelerated the integration of mobile mapping technologies into urban development projects. Additionally, the adoption of mobile LiDAR systems among mapping and surveying companies has surged by 25% since 2020, enhancing data acquisition efficiency and accuracy. The transportation sector has also seen remarkable progress, with over 5,000 autonomous vehicles utilizing high-definition maps generated through mobile mapping technologies—a 60% increase since 2021. Furthermore, more than 60% of technology firms in Japan have integrated mobile mapping solutions into their operations in 2023, up from 50% in 2020.

Looking ahead, the future of the mobile mapping market in Japan is exceedingly optimistic. The ongoing deployment of 5G networks, expected to achieve nationwide coverage of 98% by the end of 2023, is anticipated to significantly enhance mobile mapping capabilities through faster data transmission and real-time analytics. Moreover, with Japan hosting the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, there is an expected 30% increase in demand for mobile mapping services to support infrastructure projects and efficient event management. These developments underscore the immense potential and promising future of the mobile mapping industry in Japan, as it continues to drive innovation and contribute to the nation's economic growth.

Key Findings in Japan Mobile Mapping Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 65.0 billion CAGR 24.40% By Type Vehicle/Land Based Mobile Mapping (57.8%) By Application Internet Applications (34.8%) By End Users Transportation and Logistics (32.0%) By Component Hardware (61.40%) Top Drivers Demand for precise geospatial data in urban planning and infrastructure development.

Proliferation of autonomous vehicles needing high-definition maps for accurate navigation.

Technological advancements in sensors driving improvements in mobile mapping precision. Top Trends Integration of mobile mapping with AI and machine learning for data analysis.

Increased use of mobile mapping in disaster management and response strategies.

Growing implementation of mobile mapping in smart city projects throughout Japan. Top Challenges Elevated costs of mobile mapping technologies limiting broader market penetration.

Privacy concerns regarding large-scale geospatial data collection and management.

Shortage of skilled personnel proficient in mobile mapping system operations.

Vehicle/Land-Based Mobile Mapping in Japan to keep Leading the Market By Contributing Over 57.8% Market Share

Vehicle/land-based mobile mapping systems dominate Japan’s mobile mapping market due to their ability to efficiently capture high-resolution geospatial data across vast and complex terrains. Japan’s urban infrastructure, with over 1,700 cities and a dense network of roads spanning more than 1.2 million kilometers, requires precise mapping solutions for maintenance and development. Vehicle-based systems, equipped with advanced LiDAR sensors and high-definition cameras, can collect data at speeds of up to 100 km/h, making them ideal for large-scale projects. In 2023, Japan’s investment in smart transportation systems exceeded $10 billion, with vehicle-based mapping playing a pivotal role in enabling real-time traffic management and navigation services. These systems are also integral to Japan’s autonomous vehicle sector, which is projected to generate $54 billion by 2030, as they provide the foundational data for navigation and obstacle detection.

The attractiveness of vehicle-based mapping in the mobile mapping market lies in its versatility and ability to integrate multiple technologies, such as GPS, LiDAR, and inertial measurement units (IMUs), into a single platform. This integration allows for the creation of highly accurate 3D maps, which are essential for urban planning, disaster management, and infrastructure monitoring. For example, Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (MLIT) has been using vehicle-based mapping to monitor and maintain critical infrastructure, such as bridges and tunnels, many of which are over 50 years old. Additionally, the systems’ ability to operate in diverse environments, from congested urban areas to rural regions, ensures their widespread adoption. With Japan’s continued focus on infrastructure modernization and the rapid growth of autonomous driving technologies, vehicle-based mobile mapping is expected to remain the leading segment in the market for years to come.

Internet Applications Takes the Lead in Japan's Mobile Mapping Market, Poised to Control Over 34.8% Market Share

Internet applications dominate Japan’s mobile mapping market due to their integration into everyday life and their ability to deliver real-time, location-based services. In 2023, Japan had over 100 million active internet users, with 94% of the population accessing the internet via smartphones. Mobile mapping powers essential services such as navigation apps, real-time traffic updates, and location-based advertising, which collectively generated over $15 billion in revenue in Japan last year. For instance, apps like Google Maps and Yahoo! Japan Maps rely on mobile mapping to provide accurate navigation and live traffic data, which are critical in Japan’s densely populated urban areas. Additionally, location-based advertising, a rapidly growing sector, uses mobile mapping to target users with personalized ads, contributing to the $20 billion digital advertising market in Japan.

The dominance of internet applications is further driven by advancements in GPS and GIS technologies, which have enhanced the accuracy and reliability of location-based services. For example, Japan’s Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS), operational since 2018, provides centimeter-level positioning accuracy, significantly improving the performance of mobile mapping market’s applications. Internet applications outperform others, such as digital twin creation and emergency response planning, because they cater directly to consumer needs and have a broader user base. Moreover, the integration of mobile mapping into e-commerce platforms has enabled features like real-time delivery tracking, which is crucial in Japan’s $150 billion e-commerce market. With the increasing adoption of 5G technology and the proliferation of IoT devices, the demand for mobile mapping in internet applications is expected to grow exponentially, solidifying its position as the leading application segment.

Transport and Logistics Industry as Key End Users in Japan

The transport and logistics industry is the largest end-user of mobile mapping market in Japan, driven by the need for precise geospatial data to optimize operations and improve efficiency. In 2023, Japan’s logistics sector was valued at over $200 billion, with e-commerce contributing $150 billion to this figure. Mobile mapping plays a critical role in this industry by enabling route optimization, fleet management, and real-time tracking. For example, companies like Yamato Transport and Sagawa Express use mobile mapping to streamline delivery operations, reducing fuel consumption and ensuring timely deliveries. The integration of mobile mapping with IoT devices has further enhanced asset management, allowing logistics companies to monitor their fleets and cargo in real time. Additionally, Japan’s government has invested over $5 billion in modernizing its transportation infrastructure, further driving the adoption of mobile mapping technologies.

The rapid growth of e-commerce in Japan mobile mapping market has significantly increased the demand for mobile mapping in logistics. With over 4 billion parcels delivered annually, logistics companies rely on mobile mapping to optimize delivery routes and reduce operational costs. For instance, advanced mapping systems equipped with LiDAR and GPS enable precise navigation, even in Japan’s narrow urban streets and complex road networks. Furthermore, mobile mapping is essential for last-mile delivery, a critical component of the logistics chain that accounts for up to 53% of total shipping costs. The industry’s focus on sustainability has also driven the adoption of mobile mapping, as it helps reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions. With Japan’s logistics sector expected to grow further, the demand for mobile mapping technologies will continue to rise, solidifying its position as the largest end-user industry.

PASCO Corporation to Keep Leading the Japan's Mobile Mapping Market By Controlling Over 36%B Market Share

PASCO Corporation has firmly established itself as the leader in Japan’s mobile mapping market, leveraging its innovative approaches and comprehensive services. With a strong focus on geospatial information technology, PASCO has captured a significant share of the market by offering state-of-the-art mobile mapping solutions. These solutions are tailored to meet the demands of industries such as urban planning, infrastructure development, disaster management, and transportation. PASCO’s ability to provide high-precision geospatial data through technologies like LiDAR and advanced imaging systems has set it apart from competitors, making it the go-to provider for Japan's rapidly evolving geospatial needs.

One of PASCO’s key strengths lies in its wide range of products and services, which cater to diverse applications. From high-accuracy 3D mapping and GIS integration to real-time spatial data collection, PASCO delivers cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses and government agencies alike. The company’s mobile mapping systems, equipped with advanced sensors and AI-driven data processing capabilities, enable efficient and accurate data acquisition, even in complex urban areas. Additionally, PASCO’s expertise extends to integrating mapping data with infrastructure management tools, allowing its clients to optimize operations and enhance decision-making processes. This ability to provide end-to-end geospatial solutions has solidified PASCO's reputation as the dominant player in the market.

PASCO’s dominance in the mobile mapping market is further underscored by its commitment to innovation and its track record of delivering reliable, high-quality services to both public and private sectors. As Japan continues to invest in smart city initiatives and digital transformation, PASCO’s role in providing geospatial intelligence remains pivotal. By staying ahead of technological advancements and addressing the evolving needs of its clientele, PASCO has maintained its position as the industry leader. Its focus on delivering unparalleled accuracy, efficiency, and versatility ensures that it will continue to shape the future of geospatial mapping in Japan.

Japan Mobile Mapping Market Key Players:

Esri India Technologies

Genesys International

McElhanney companies

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Quantum Spatial

Timmons Group

Topcon Corporation

PASCO Corporation

Other Prominent players

Key Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware Imaging Devices Laser Ranging & Scanning Devices Positioning Devices

Software Mapping Data Extraction Data Processing

Service Consulting Integration and Maintenance Managed Service



By Type

Vehicle/Land Based Mobile Mapping

Indoor 3D Mobile Mapping

Marine-Based Mobile Mapping

Aerial Mobile Mapping

By Application

Emergency Response Planning

Internet Applications

Road Mapping and Highway Facility Management

Road Inventory and Asset Management

Digital Twins Applications

Others

By End Users

Agriculture

BFSI

Government & Public Sector

Real Estate

Retail

Mining

Telecommunication

Transport & Logistics

Others

