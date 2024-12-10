Reborn Coffee and Finlays Unveil Limited-Edition RTD Cold Brew Line During Art Basel Miami Beach 2024

Reborn Coffee Partners with Finlays and Miami Artist Mira to Launch an Innovative Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew Line Blending Premium Flavors with Vibrant Artistry

BREA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN), a premier specialty coffee retailer, today announced a collaboration with Finlays, a global leader in premium tea and coffee solutions, launching its new ready-to-drink (RTD) 4th Wave Cold Brew product line during Art Basel Miami Beach 2024, which took place December 6-8, 2024. This award-winning line highlights Reborn Coffee's commitment to innovation and quality.

Founded in 1750 and part of the prestigious Swire Group, Finlays was selected for its state-of-the-art cold brew extraction process, which ensures superior flavor and extended shelf life for RTD coffee beverages. The collaboration has resulted in three distinct offerings, each developed through meticulous testing:

Miami Passion: A tropical fusion of Reborn Cold Brew and passion fruit, delivering a vibrant, flavorful profile.

Signature Blend: A classic, rich cold brew crafted with precision.

Single-Origin Colombian Cold Brew: Showcasing the finest coffee beans from Colombia, offering a smooth and authentic taste.







Reborn’s new RTD Cold Brew collection is set to launch in the first calendar quarter of 2025, promising a sensory experience that appeals to coffee enthusiasts seeking quality, health-conscious options, and convenience.

In celebration of this launch Reborn Coffee commissioned acclaimed Miami-based mixed-media artist Mira to create a unique, exclusive label design for the Miami Passion flavor. Known for her urban pop art style, Mira’s vibrant creations embody the dynamic spirit of the Magic City. Her limited-edition label, Sunset Waves, captures the magic of Miami’s iconic sunsets and its status as a hub of global passion.

“Collaborating with Reborn Coffee felt like a natural fit,” said Mira. “As a coffee lover and a believer in personal renewal, I resonate deeply with the idea of being reborn every morning, fueled by positivity and caffeine. Miami Passion is the perfect blend of flavor and inspiration.” The exclusive artwork debuted during Art Basel Miami 2024 at the SLS Hotel Miami Beach, where Mira also showcased a unique artistic installation inspired by her collaboration with Reborn.

The RTD cold brew coffee market continues to experience double-digit growth as consumers seek healthier, convenient options for their fast-paced lifestyles. Reborn Cold Brew stands out by delivering a smoother, less acidic coffee experience with natural ingredients, zero sugar, and bold caffeine flavors tailored to a new generation of coffee drinkers. Reborn Coffee invites you to explore its new RTD Cold Brew collection and immerse yourself in the artistry and flavor of Miami Passion.

About Finlays

Finlays, established in 1750 and now part of the Swire Group, is a leading global B2B supplier of tea, coffee, and botanical solutions. With operations spanning four continents, Finlays offers an integrated supply chain that ensures quality and consistency from bush to cup. Renowned for its innovative cold brew extraction process, Finlays employs a bespoke, gravity-fed method that involves no heat or pressure. This gentle extraction preserves the coffee's full-bodied flavor and character, resulting in a smoother, less acidic beverage with an extended shelf life. Finlays' commitment to excellence and innovation makes it a trusted partner for brands worldwide, delivering high-quality, natural beverage solutions that cater to evolving consumer preferences.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) focuses on delivering high-quality, specialty-roasted coffee at retail locations, kiosks, and cafes. Committed to innovation and excellence, Reborn Coffee elevates the coffee experience through advanced technology and premium service, while honoring traditional brewing techniques. The company stands out through unique processes, including the meticulous sourcing, washing, roasting, and brewing of coffee beans with a balance of precision and craftsmanship. For more information, please visit www.reborncoffee.com.

