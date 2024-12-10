Jacksepticeye’s Thankmas Event Unites Fans; Raises Over $3 Million for Mental Health Support and Suicide Prevention

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gaming and online creator community came together once again for Jacksepticeye’s annual Thankmas charity event, raising over $3.2 million to support U.S.-based Crisis Text Line and U.K.-based Samaritans.

Hosted on December 6 by renowned content creator and philanthropist Sean "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin, Thankmas 2024 united fans, influencers and supporters worldwide to drive awareness and resources for mental health support. The funds raised will directly support both organizations, helping millions of people worldwide during their most challenging moments.

“I’m overwhelmed by the generosity and passion of this community,” said McLoughlin. “Mental health is a cause close to my heart, and it’s incredible to see so many people coming together to make a difference. The $3.2 million raised will provide hope to so many people.”

Crisis Text Line plays a pivotal role in supporting individuals in facing various challenges, including anxiety, loneliness, isolation, bullying, self-harm and suicidal thoughts. The funds raised will allow Crisis Text Line to recruit more volunteers and provide critical services for those in need, all while keeping volunteer training and mental health support services free.

"We are incredibly grateful as the millions of dollars raised will save and change countless lives,” said Dena Trujillo, CEO at Crisis Text Line. “Sean, your passion and dedication have inspired a global community to make a real difference. This is why I was honored to present to you Crisis Text Line’s 2024 Empathy MVP Award. You bring hope, help and healing to so many lives. Thank you for being a beacon of compassion and change."

During the event, Riot Games, a dedicated partner of Crisis Text Line, made a generous contribution of $165,800, reinforcing their ongoing commitment to combating the stigma surrounding mental health.

The live streamed event brought together comedians, musicians and Youtubers to help raise funds for such an important cause. The lineup included: comedian/filmmaker, Ian Hecox, Canadian rapper and singer/songwriter, bbno$ and popular YouTube and Twitch personalities: Valkyrae, Sykkuno, Miyoung, QTCinderella, Ludwig Ahgren, CDawgVA, Ethan Nestor, Berleezy, The Theorists, Noah Grossman, Olivia Sui, Berleezy, Ted Nivison, ChadChad, Try Guys, Jarvis Johnson, Nikki Carreon, Ranboo, Pokimane, Captain Sparklez, Michelle Khare and Arin Hanson along with countless other creators who will host their own fundraisers to help raise awareness and donations.

Powered by Tiltify, the world’s leading interactive fundraising platform, Thankmas 2024 leveraged live streams, donation milestones, and social media campaigns to amplify its impact. Creators and supporters from around the globe joined forces, proving the power of collective action.

It’s never too late to make a difference. You can donate to the Thankmas charity event up until the end of the year. By donating, you’re helping to change and save lives every day. Your contribution provides essential resources for those in need.

About Crisis Text Line

Crisis Text Line is a nonprofit organization that provides free, 24/7, confidential text-based mental health support in English and Spanish. Since its launch in 2013, we have supported over 10 million conversations in the United States and 14 million globally together with our affiliates in Canada, the UK and Ireland. Crisis Text Line’s more than 75,000 trained volunteer Crisis Counselors bring texters from a hot moment to a cool calm through nonjudgmental support and empowers each texter to use their own strengths and coping strategies. We are committed to creating an empathetic world where nobody feels alone. Individuals seeking confidential support can connect with us via text, web chat and WhatsApp. To be connected to a live, trained nonjudgmental volunteer Crisis Counselor, text HELLO to 741741 or 443-SUPPORT in WhatsApp or text HOLA to 741741 or 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish or connect with us via web chat. Visit Crisis Text Line on Linkedin, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Additional information, including how to become a volunteer or how to support Crisis Text Line through donations or partnerships, is available at www.crisistextline.org.