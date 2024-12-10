TWINSET achieves 54% increase in ad performance with Tealium

San Diego, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWINSET, a premier fashion retailer, accelerated its customer experience (CX) initiatives by leveraging Tealium's real-time customer data platform (CDP). The Milano-based brand achieved breakthrough results within hyper-personalization, which is even more critical during peak holiday shopping seasons.

By leveraging Tealium's CDP to unify and activate its first-party data, TWINSET significantly improved key performance metrics, including a 54% increase in Google Ads conversion rates and an 80% boost in Meta responsive audience conversions.

“The decision to integrate Tealium was a calculated one. We went through a meticulous selection process to make sure we understood what a CDP could offer against the alternatives. Once we decided that a CDP was the right path, we had to make sure we selected the best partner possible,” said Daniele Nigro, CIO, TWINSET. “Ultimately, at TWINSET we have a very specific philosophy around data – we are totally omnichannel, and our approach to data needs to reflect that. Tealium was the best option because it’s agnostic and interoperable with platforms such as Google and Meta. The adaptability of the platform and optimisation to our specific requirements means we can drive the best results for the business.”

The partnership enabled key achievements including:

Comprehensive data integration across all customer touchpoints

Enhanced personalization capabilities for anti-churn and product-specific campaigns

Improved customer journey mapping through cross-channel profile stitching

Automated audience activation across major platforms including Google, Meta, TikTok, and Snap

Optimized advertising spend across multiple platforms

“During peak retail seasons, brands across the globe rely on Tealium to orchestrate their high-volume data operations, to deliver real-time intelligence and personalization at an unprecedented scale,” said Bob Page, Chief Product Officer at Tealium. “This advanced infrastructure enables businesses to make agile, data-driven decisions with consumer consent, ensuring exceptional customer experiences even during intense market activity. Through robust data orchestration and seamless integrations, Tealium empowers organizations to optimize marketing strategies, deepen customer relationships, and drive revenue growth.”

During this peak holiday shopping season, Tealium has supported over 400 billion incoming and outcoming customer events, a 23% increase from 2023, enabling enterprises to deliver real-time customer insights and experiences in the moments that matter most.

