TurboTenant Acquires REI Hub

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TurboTenant , the leading all-in-one rental property management software, has announced its acquisition of REI Hub, the premier rental property accounting software. This strategic move provides independent landlords with an expanded suite of tools designed to simplify the self-management of rental properties.

“Given TurboTenant’s dedication to streamlining every aspect of property management, acquiring REI Hub was a natural next step,” said Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant. “We share a common vision of facilitating seamless property management that allows landlords to maximize their investments while minimizing the complexities of being small business owners.”

REI Hub was founded in 2018 and has since served over 15,000 landlords, both directly and as an add-on purchase through rental property management platforms including RentRedi and TurboTenant.

REI Hub’s software is preconfigured for easy IRS Schedule E reporting, and its rich bookkeeping features make it simple for landlords of all backgrounds to feel confident in their accounting abilities.

“REI Hub is thrilled to join the TurboTenant team,” said Jon Carrier, co-founder of REI Hub. “This acquisition reflects our collective commitment to empowering property owners with comprehensive solutions tailored to their unique needs. We’re excited about what we can achieve together.”

REI Hub will continue to provide top-tier support to RentRedi and other clients, enabling their users to glean insights into the financial health of their investments on a property-by-property or unit-by-unit basis.

“We look forward to serving all of our customers—including those from RentRedi, short-term rental operators, and investors utilizing professional management—as we work towards our goal of helping landlords run better small businesses,” said Carrier.

By combining their strengths, TurboTenant and REI Hub are set to meet the increasing demand for effective property management solutions as the rental market continues to evolve. In particular, TurboTenant landlords will come out ahead as this acquisition unlocks the opportunity to bundle TurboTenant Premium with an REI Hub subscription for greater cost savings. Rental property owners can start reaping the benefits today by signing up at TurboTenant.com .

About TurboTenant

TurboTenant’s mission is to empower landlords by providing the tools they need to thrive, including insight into industry trends. TurboTenant serves over 700,000 American landlords by offering rental applications, tenant screening, property marketing, maintenance management, lease agreements, online rent collection, and more.

About REI Hub

REI Hub makes and supports accounting software for rental property owners and real estate investors. REI Hub’s mission is to make investment property bookkeeping easier, more efficient, and less stressful.

Please contact press@turbotenant.com or visit turbotenant.com for more information.