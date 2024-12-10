The World Market for Blood Ketone Meters, Forecast to 2029: Discover Regional Business Trends for Human & Veterinary Applications in Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Homecare Settings and More

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Ketone Meter Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Blood Ketone Meter Market was valued at USD 398.15 million in 2023 and is anticipated to project impressive growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.58% through 2029, reaching USD 588.4 million.

The Global Blood Ketone Meter Market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity worldwide. Blood ketone meters are essential tools for individuals following ketogenic diets or managing conditions like diabetes, as they allow for accurate measurement of ketone levels in the blood. The rising adoption of ketogenic diets for weight management and the growing awareness of the importance of monitoring ketosis are further boosting market growth.

Technological advancements in blood ketone meters, such as improved accuracy, ease of use, and connectivity features with smartphones for data tracking, are also contributing factors. The expanding geriatric population, who are more prone to conditions like diabetes, is fueling market demand as they seek convenient methods to manage their health at home.

Key Market Drivers

  • Rising Prevalence of Diabetes
  • Growing Awareness about Ketone Monitoring
  • Rising Healthcare Expenditure
  • Growing Geriatric Population

Key Market Challenges

  • Cost of Devices
  • Accuracy Concerns

Key Market Trends

  • Technological Advancements
  • Increasing Adoption of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)

Regional Insights

North America emerges as the dominant region in the global blood ketone meter market. This dominance can be attributed to several factors. North America boasts a high prevalence of diabetes, a key driver for the demand of blood ketone meters due to the necessity of monitoring ketone levels among diabetic patients. The region is characterized by a robust healthcare infrastructure and advanced medical technology sector, which supports the development and adoption of innovative monitoring devices like blood ketone meters.

Favorable reimbursement policies and healthcare expenditure contribute to higher accessibility and affordability of these devices, further fueling market growth. The presence of leading manufacturers and research institutions focused on diabetes management enhances the competitiveness and technological advancement within the North American market. Overall, these factors collectively position North America at the forefront of the global blood ketone meter market.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Blood Ketone Meter Market

  • Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
  • APEX Biotechnology Corporation
  • TaiDoc Technology Corporation
  • EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
  • Nipro Corporation
  • ForaCare Inc.
  • Menarini Diagnostics Srl
  • ACON Laboratories Inc.
  • GlucoRx Limited
  • Illumina, Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Blood Ketone Meter Market has been segmented into the following categories

By Product Type

  • Blood Ketone Monitoring
  • Blood Glucose & Ketone Monitoring

By Application

  • Human
  • Veterinary

By End Use

  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Centers
  • Homecare Settings
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Germany
    • Spain
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • South Korea
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages180
Forecast Period2023-2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$398.15 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029$588.4 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal

