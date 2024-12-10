BioAdaptives, Inc. Launches Xcellara™ Stem Cell Activator – Harnessing Nature for Optimal Health

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTC: BDPT) is thrilled to announce the launch of Xcellara™ Stem Cell Activator, a groundbreaking supplement that harnesses the extraordinary potential of stem cells' regeneration power through a blend of adaptogens, herbs, and beneficial bacteria. This innovative formulation supports the body's natural repair mechanisms, promoting anti-aging and enhancing overall health and wellness.

Xcellara™ Stem Cell Activator has been scientifically shown to significantly increase circulating stem cells in humans, dogs, horses, and other mammals. Stem cells foster cellular regeneration and support a comprehensive range of health benefits, potentially transforming the landscape of personal health care. These power-packed stem cells can uniquely play a critical role in tissue repair and maintenance. Here’s how they contribute:

Overview of Stem Cell Actions:

Anti-aging—Tissue Regeneration: This process replaces damaged or dead tissue cells, regenerating and rejuvenating vital body systems.

Details of the Key Effects and Benefits:

Nutritious and Essential:

Complete Protein Source: This product provides approximately 6 grams of complete protein per 10 grams, essential for muscle support and recovery.

This product provides approximately 6 grams of complete protein per 10 grams, essential for muscle support and recovery. Rich in Vitamins and Minerals: Abundant in vitamins A, C, E, and B-complex (thiamin, riboflavin, B6, folate), and 62 essential minerals and trace minerals, including calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium, zinc, and phosphorus.

Cardiovascular Support:

Cholesterol Management: May lower plasma total cholesterol and triglycerides, reduce LDL cholesterol, and increase HDL cholesterol.

Anti-inflammatory and Antioxidant Properties:

Reduces Inflammation: Inhibits nuclear factor κB activity, thus decreasing the production of proinflammatory cytokines.

Inhibits nuclear factor κB activity, thus decreasing the production of proinflammatory cytokines. Antioxidant Defense: Provides free radical scavenging activity, protecting against oxidative stress and lipid peroxidation.

Metabolic Health Enhancement:

Liver Health: Aids in reducing stress on the liver with its lipid-lowering properties.

Aids in reducing stress on the liver with its lipid-lowering properties. Metabolic Support: Helps maintain cholesterol homeostasis and hepatic lipogenic gene expression for better metabolic efficiency.

General Health and Wellness:

Immune System Boost: A nutrient-rich profile enhances overall immune function.

A nutrient-rich profile enhances overall immune function. Energy and Vitality: Supplies a concentrated source of nutrients to support daily energy and vitality.

Supplies a concentrated source of nutrients to support daily energy and vitality. Weight Management: Low in calories and high in nutrients, ideal for any weight management plan.



Quality Assurance:

Rigorous Testing: Every batch of Xcellara™ is meticulously tested in laboratories to ensure the highest quality ingredients, providing consumers with reliable, top-tier products.



Additional Health Benefits:

Chronic Disease Risk Reduction: Mitigates risk factors associated with cardiovascular diseases and metabolic disorders.

Mitigates risk factors associated with cardiovascular diseases and metabolic disorders. Overall Well-being: Supports optimal health through a balanced supply of essential nutrients while maintaining homeostasis.

"This is an exciting milestone for BioAdaptives as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in natural health supplements," said James Keener, CEO of BioAdaptives, Inc. "With the launch of Xcellara™ Stem Cell Activator, we're offering a product that's both innovative and deeply rooted in science, leveraging a sophisticated mix of adaptogens, herbs, and beneficial bacteria to support and enhance the body's healing processes."

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTC: BDPT) is a leading innovator in the health and wellness industry, dedicated to developing and marketing nutraceutical and wellness products that harness the power of natural ingredients and cutting-edge science. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for our customers by offering products that support optimal health and vitality.

For more information about Xcellara™ Stem Cell Activator and other BioAdaptives products, please visit our website at www.bioadaptives.com.

