Gordian Appoints Gregory Randall as Chief Sales Officer

Greenville, SC, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, is excited to announce the appointment of Gregory Randall as the new Chief Sales Officer. Randall leads Gordian’s teams focused on driving revenue growth, business development and new business sales.

“I’m inspired by Gordian’s vision to build better communities by transforming data insights into smarter decisions,” Randall shared. “This is an exciting opportunity for me to leverage my experience to enable us to achieve our next phase of growth and amplify the positive impacts for more customers.”

Randall joins Gordian with significant experience building high-performing sales organizations while supporting innovation and transformation. He has over 20 years of expertise in technology sales, product development and operations, having held leadership roles in both large enterprises and early-stage startups. For the past 12 years, he has held Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager positions with Honeywell and IBM, where he was responsible for full P&L management, sales strategy and product marketing. During this time, Greg successfully spearheaded major transformational initiatives, driving significant growth in new markets, and expanding product offerings. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business and Economics from Western Governor’s University – Washington.

“At the core of our business ambitions are our strengths in sales and execution, along with our ability to leverage the Gordian Cloud Platform and our operational capabilities,” said Kris Gorriarán, President at Gordian. “Greg brings decades of transformative sales and business leadership skills in various technology and professional services businesses, industries and customer segments to Gordian. We look forward to his contributions and leadership as a valuable member of our team.”

To learn more about Gordian, their full leadership team and open career opportunities, visit gordian.com.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence™ Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers’ success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans™ Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.