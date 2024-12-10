SAMGI and Comprise join forces to spotlight the surgicalist organization’s positive impact on hospital systems

BOULDER, Colo, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprise® today announced a strategic partnership with SAMGI, a leading provider of dedicated trauma and acute care surgical teams for hospitals. The award-winning agency will leverage its expertise in website development, digital marketing and public relations to amplify SAMGI's mission of delivering exceptional surgical care and filling critical gaps in hospital coverage.

"Health care organizations need powerful messaging and a strong online presence to showcase their expertise and the brand elements that set them apart from competitors," said Jennifer Stevens, executive director of creative and digital services at Comprise. "Elevating the innovative surgical leader’s brand awareness and highlighting its unique approach to emergency surgical care, our strategic approach positions SAMGI to stand out and connect with hospitals seeking improved surgical efficiency, enhanced patient flow, increased revenue and greater market share."

Combining SAMGI's expertise in emergency surgical care with Comprise's strategic communication skills, this collaborative partnership conveys how patients and health care professionals perceive and interact with SAMGI — ultimately elevating its reputation as a leader in surgicalist programs that boost return on investment, ​​reduce patient stay lengths and improve case complexity management.

"With Comprise collaborating with our team, we’re confident we can solidify our position as the nation’s leading surgical services provider," said Chris Brown, chief sales officer at SAMGI. "The agency’s integrated approach will help us share our story with the right audiences, reach new heights in the health care sector and fulfill our mission."

By helping hospitals say “yes” to critical, unplanned surgeries, SAMGI offers a comprehensive range of surgical services, including trauma, acute care, orthopedic, neurosurgery, vascular and urology. The organization’s team of highly trained, experienced and board-certified surgeons operates on call 24/7 to provide urgent and effective care to patients in need. SAMGI's programs transform surgical care to improve patient outcomes, enable local surgeons to focus on elective procedures and optimize hospital performance and efficiency.

For more information about how Comprise empowers companies to become industry authorities, visit comprise.agency.





About Comprise

Based in Boulder, Colorado, with offices in Denver and Atlanta, Comprise is an integrated communications agency serving innovation-driven tech and telecom organizations. Our name is no accident. We comprise every aspect of strategic communications, combining public relations, social media, digital marketing, content creation, creative design and website development in The Comprise Way®. Understanding “the hard stuff” allows us to establish awareness, interest and demand for our clients with their ideal prospects, ultimately generating industry-leading recognition and authority. For more information, visit comprise.agency.





About SAMGI

SAMGI — Surgical Affiliates Management Group, Inc. — is the nation’s leading provider of dedicated emergency surgical care teams for hospitals. Founded in 1996, SAMGI partners with hospitals to deliver 24/7/365 emergency surgical coverage, optimizing hospital efficiency and improving market share. Our proven, comprehensive programs include trauma, acute care surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, vascular surgery and urology. SAMGI’s team of over 300 board-certified surgeons and advanced practice providers deliver end-to-end program management. For more information, visit samgi.com.





###



