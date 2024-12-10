Biomass Power Industry Analysis, 2024-2030

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomass Power Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biomass power market size is expected to reach USD 203.61 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030.

The growing concerns about Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions have resulted in favorable policies and regulations for renewable energy, which has been the key factor driving the growth of this market. The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the market growth globally owing to the disruptions in the supply chain, which resulted in delays for some projects. The power demand has declined from commercial and industrial end-users in the non-essential category due to the closure of operations during the lockdown. These factors have resulted in delays in the construction of new biomass power plants and reduced power supply from existing biomass power plants.





Solid biofuel has emerged as the dominant feedstock segment in the market owing to its easy availability. Moreover, it is simpler to use than liquid biofuel and biogas in power generation applications. The combustion technology segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of revenue. The growth of this segment can be attributed to lower costs of combustion technology than anaerobic digestion and gasification technologies.

Europe has emerged as the major regional market owing to the presence of supportive policies and plans, coupled with the announcement of the phasing-out of coal-based power plants by the leading European countries, such as the U.K., Germany, and France.



Biomass Power Market: Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the solid biofuel segment accounted for the dominant revenue share in 2023 and is projected to expected further over the forecast period

Germany dominated the Europe regional market and accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2023

The high rate of depletion of fossil fuels in the Europe region is creating ample growth opportunities for this market

The European Union has set a target to fulfill a significant portion of its energy requirements from renewable sources

The focus of governments of different countries of the region on reducing carbon emissions also creates ample opportunities for the market

Some of the major strategic initiatives undertaken by vendors in the biomass power market include M&A & R&D activities, overseas business expansions, and strategic collaborations among the market participants

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $133.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $203.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Biomass Power Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Trends

3.2.2. Manufacturing Trends

3.2.3. Profit Margin Analysis

3.2.4. Sales Channel Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview/ Timeline

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.4.1. Standard & Compliance

3.4.2. Safety

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Market Challenges Analysis

3.5.4. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.7. Impact of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives on the Biomass Power Market



Chapter 4. Biomass Power Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Feedstock Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Solid Biofuel

4.3. Liquid Biofuel

4.4. Biogas

Chapter 5. Biomass Power Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Combustion

5.3. Gasification

5.4. Anaerobic Digestion

Chapter 6. Biomass Power Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Key Takeaways

6.2. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.3. North America

6.4. Europe

6.5. Asia Pacific

6.6. Central & South America

6.7. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

7.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

7.3. List of key Raw Material Distributors and Channel Partners

7.4. List of Potential Customers

7.5. Company Market Share & Position Analysis, 2023

7.6. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.7. Strategy Mapping

Chapter 8. Company Listing / Profiles

8.1. Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.

8.2. Suez

8.3. Xcel Energy Inc.

8.4. Ramboll Group A/S

8.5. Ameresco Inc.

8.6. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

8.7. Orsted A/S

8.8. General Electric

8.9. Veolia

8.10. Vattenfall

Chapter 9. Strategic Recommendations/Analyst Perspective

