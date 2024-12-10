UK Venture Capital Market Research (2014-2029) Featuring Anthemis Group Operations, Ascension Ventures, Accel Partners, Index Ventures, Balderton Capital, and Atomico Partners

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Venture Capital in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Venture Capital report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the UK industry, including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
The Venture Capital industry has seen healthy growth over the past decade, as investors increasingly turn to private markets, seeing the benefits of greater returns and portfolio diversification that a venture capitalist can offer.
From being a niche area of finance consisting of old-school investors and investment bankers, venture capital has evolved to allow investors to capitalise on new technologies and innovations that could disrupt and shape the future. This phenomenon has become all too common in recent years, with the rapid pace of technological change giving rise to exciting advancements like generative AI.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Anthemis Group Operations Ltd
- Ascension Ventures Ltd
- Accel Partners Ltd
- Index Ventures (UK) LLP
- Balderton Capital (UK) LLP
- Atomico (UK) Partners LLP
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Major Markets
- Globalisation & Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Barriers to Entry
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
