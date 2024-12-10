Growth Trends in the Pharmaceutical Drying Equipment Market, 2024-2029: Increased Market Competition and High Demand for Generic & Biosimilar Drugs

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Drying Equipment Market Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Pharmaceutical Drying Equipment market is projected to reach USD 8.18 billion by 2029 from USD 5.80 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. This is due to growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, is leading to increase in demand for the pharmaceutical drugs.
To meet this increased demand for the medicines the pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities are expanding, consequently increasing the demand for the pharmaceutical equipment dryers. However, the increased demand for the refurbished dryers in pharmaceutical industry is major restraint to the market. Additionally, higher maintenance of the pharmaceutical drying equipment is major challenge for the market growth.
But, the increasing competition in pharmaceutical manufacturing industry due to loss of various drugs' market exclusivity and high growth potential of emerging markets is expected to present profitable growth opportunities for pharmaceutical drying equipment market players over the forecast period of 2024-2029.
The major players operating in the pharmaceutical drying equipment market market are GEA Group (Germany), ATS Corporation (US), Hosokawa Micron Group (Japan), Freund Corporation (Japan), I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. (Italy), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), BUCHI Labortechnik AG (Switzerland), OPTIMA packaging group GmbH (Germany), Mechatech Systems Ltd. (Netherland), and BEW Engineering Limited (India).
Research Coverage
This report studies the pharmaceutical drying equipment market based on type, scale of operation, end-user and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions (and the respective countries in these regions).
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|227
|Forecast Period
|2024-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$8.18 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Expansion of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facilities
- High Demand for Biopharmaceuticals
- Rapid Growth of Contract Manufacturing and Development Companies
- Restraints
- Increased Demand for Refurbished Drying Equipment
- Opportunities
- Increased Market Competition and High Demand for Generic and Biosimilar Drugs
- High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies
- Challenges
- Need for Regular Maintenance and High Associated Costs
Case Study Analysis
- Case Study 1: Improved Vacuum Pressure to Reduce Drying Time, Increase Quality, and Save Production Costs
- Case Study 2: Optimized Particle Size Distribution for High-Potency API Production
- Case Study 3: Innovative Containment Solutions for High-Potency APIs to Enhance Nutsche Filter Dryer Performance
Other Insights Covered in the Report
- Industry Trends
- Technology Analysis
- Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
- Key Conferences and Events, 2024-2025
- Unmet Needs
- End-user Expectations
- Impact of AI/Generative AI on Pharmaceutical Drying Equipment Market
- Ecosystem Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Adjacent Market Analysis
- Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
- Investment and Funding Scenario
Companies Featured in the Report
- Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Ima Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.
- Ats Corporation
- Hosokawa Micron Group
- Freund Corp.
- Syntegon Technology GmbH
- Buchi Labortechnik AG
- Optima
- Mechatech Systems Ltd.
- Bew Engineering
- Zirbus Technology GmbH
- Spx Flow, Inc.
- European Spraydry Technologies
- Yamato Scientific Co. Ltd.
- Saka
- Ilshin Biobase
- Okawara Mfg. Co. Ltd.
- Changzhou Changjiang Drying Equipment Co. Ltd.
- Bachiller
- Millrock Technology, Inc.
- Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH
- Labconco
- O'Hara Technologies
- Coolvacuum Technologies, Sl
- Shachi Engineering Pvt. Ltd.
