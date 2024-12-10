Growth Trends in the Pharmaceutical Drying Equipment Market, 2024-2029: Increased Market Competition and High Demand for Generic & Biosimilar Drugs

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Drying Equipment Market Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pharmaceutical Drying Equipment market is projected to reach USD 8.18 billion by 2029 from USD 5.80 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. This is due to growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, is leading to increase in demand for the pharmaceutical drugs.

To meet this increased demand for the medicines the pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities are expanding, consequently increasing the demand for the pharmaceutical equipment dryers. However, the increased demand for the refurbished dryers in pharmaceutical industry is major restraint to the market. Additionally, higher maintenance of the pharmaceutical drying equipment is major challenge for the market growth.

But, the increasing competition in pharmaceutical manufacturing industry due to loss of various drugs' market exclusivity and high growth potential of emerging markets is expected to present profitable growth opportunities for pharmaceutical drying equipment market players over the forecast period of 2024-2029.







The major players operating in the pharmaceutical drying equipment market market are GEA Group (Germany), ATS Corporation (US), Hosokawa Micron Group (Japan), Freund Corporation (Japan), I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. (Italy), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), BUCHI Labortechnik AG (Switzerland), OPTIMA packaging group GmbH (Germany), Mechatech Systems Ltd. (Netherland), and BEW Engineering Limited (India).



Research Coverage



This report studies the pharmaceutical drying equipment market based on type, scale of operation, end-user and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 227 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $8.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Expansion of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facilities High Demand for Biopharmaceuticals Rapid Growth of Contract Manufacturing and Development Companies

Restraints Increased Demand for Refurbished Drying Equipment

Opportunities Increased Market Competition and High Demand for Generic and Biosimilar Drugs High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

Challenges Need for Regular Maintenance and High Associated Costs



Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Improved Vacuum Pressure to Reduce Drying Time, Increase Quality, and Save Production Costs

Case Study 2: Optimized Particle Size Distribution for High-Potency API Production

Case Study 3: Innovative Containment Solutions for High-Potency APIs to Enhance Nutsche Filter Dryer Performance

Other Insights Covered in the Report

Industry Trends

Technology Analysis

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Key Conferences and Events, 2024-2025

Unmet Needs

End-user Expectations

Impact of AI/Generative AI on Pharmaceutical Drying Equipment Market

Ecosystem Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Adjacent Market Analysis

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Investment and Funding Scenario

Companies Featured in the Report

Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft

Ima Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.

Ats Corporation

Hosokawa Micron Group

Freund Corp.

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Buchi Labortechnik AG

Optima

Mechatech Systems Ltd.

Bew Engineering

Zirbus Technology GmbH

Spx Flow, Inc.

European Spraydry Technologies

Yamato Scientific Co. Ltd.

Saka

Ilshin Biobase

Okawara Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Changzhou Changjiang Drying Equipment Co. Ltd.

Bachiller

Millrock Technology, Inc.

Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH

Labconco

O'Hara Technologies

Coolvacuum Technologies, Sl

Shachi Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

