GTreasury Customer Nextracker Earns 2024 Adam Smith Award for its Efficient Treasury Transformation

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury , the pioneer and global leader in Digital Treasury Solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced that its customer, Nextracker , has been named a Highly Commended Winner in Treasury Today’s 2024 Adam Smith Awards , the annual industry benchmark for corporate treasury achievement.

Nextracker, a leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions, was honored in Treasury Today’s Harnessing the Power of Technology category. Working with PwC as its implementation partner, Nextracker selected GTreasury as its digital treasury platform after separating from the multinational manufacturing company Flex in late 2023.

“With nine months to fully stand up a new treasury platform and processes, we had to be confident in the decisions we were making,” said Ilkim Saracel, Director, Assistant Treasurer at Nextracker. “The results exceeded our expectations. We were able to build a mature treasury practice—that adds significant value across our treasury, finance, and business teams—in just six months. With GTreasury’s scalability and solutions, we achieved our goal with just a small internal treasury group and are well-positioned to support company growth moving forward. On behalf of our treasury team, it’s an honor to have this work recognized by Treasury Today .”

With GTreasury’s platform, Nextracker has a fully-centralized solution that streamlines workflows for treasury, accounts payable, collections, accounting, and other departments across the business. The new system facilitates Nextracker’s cash visibility, payments, FX, debt and interest tracking, and book-to-bank reconciliation with seamless automation. The especially fast-moving treasury transformation project resulted in significant cost savings, increased automation of previously-manual processes, and improved visibility across the company’s global operations.

“Nextracker’s win in this year’s Adam Smith awards is very well deserved,” said Jason Baldree, Chief Customer Officer, GTreasury. “The treasury team’s strategic approach to building a modern, efficient treasury infrastructure—particularly in such a short timeframe—is truly impressive. We congratulate Nextracker on their achievement and look forward to continuing to support their treasury initiatives as they grow.”

