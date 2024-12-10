Saudi Arabia Poised for Significant Expansion in Medical Tourism by 2029

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Medical Tourism Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Medical Tourism Market was valued at USD 0.16 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 0.54 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 22.52%.

One of the primary motivations for medical tourism is cost-effectiveness. Patients often find that the cost of medical procedures in their home country is significantly higher compared to the same treatment in a medical tourism destination. This financial benefit can be substantial, especially for elective procedures or non-emergency care.



Saudi Arabia offers specialized medical services in various fields, including cardiology, orthopedics, organ transplants, cancer treatment, and fertility treatments. This specialization attracts patients seeking specific, advanced medical treatments. The government and private healthcare institutions actively promote Saudi Arabia as a medical tourism destination through international collaborations, marketing campaigns, and participation in medical tourism exhibitions and events. Positive feedback from international patients who have received treatment in Saudi Arabia has contributed to the country's reputation as a medical tourism hub.



Good word of mouth and positive online reviews play a significant role in attracting more patients. The country's medical institutions are engaged in research and innovation, which can attract patients seeking access to the latest advancements in medical treatments. Saudi Arabia's geographical location makes it a convenient destination for patients from the Middle East, Africa, and neighboring countries. Proximity and accessibility are crucial factors for medical tourists.





Key Market Trends

Recovery and Wellness Tourism



Saudi Arabia has recognized the importance of offering a holistic healthcare experience. This includes not only medical treatments but also post-operative care, rehabilitation, and wellness programs that contribute to the overall well-being of patients. The country has developed state-of-the-art rehabilitation centers to aid patients in their post-treatment recovery. These centers offer physical therapy, occupational therapy, and other specialized services. Saudi Arabia boasts world-class spa and wellness facilities that cater to the needs of medical tourists seeking relaxation, stress relief, and overall well-being. These services complement the medical treatments and enhance the overall patient experience.



Nutritional counseling and dietary planning are often integrated into wellness programs to support patients in maintaining their health and optimizing recovery after medical treatments. Wellness programs often include mind-body therapies such as yoga, meditation, and stress management, which contribute to both physical and mental recovery. Saudi Arabia offers unique cultural and heritage experiences that promote relaxation and wellness.



Patients can explore historical sites, art, and local traditions as part of their recovery and wellness journey. For some patients, the religious significance of Saudi Arabia offers a unique opportunity to combine medical treatments with religious and spiritual experiences. Pilgrimage to holy sites in Mecca and Medina can be an integral part of the recovery process. Many wellness and recovery programs in Saudi Arabia cater to the needs of patients and their families, providing a supportive environment for the entire family during the recovery process.



Regional Insights



The Northern & Central region dominates the Saudi Arabia Medical Tourism Market in 2023. These regions are home to some of the country's leading and internationally accredited healthcare facilities and hospitals. Patients seeking medical treatments often prioritize quality, and these regions offer a concentration of high-quality medical centers. The capital city, Riyadh, is situated in the central region. As a major economic and administrative hub, Riyadh attracts a significant number of medical tourists. Its well-developed infrastructure and connectivity make it a convenient destination for international patients.



Northern and Central regions have a strong focus on providing specialized medical services, including complex surgeries, organ transplants, and advanced treatments. This specialization attracts patients with specific medical needs. The Saudi government, as part of its Saudi Vision 2030 plan, has been actively promoting the healthcare sector in these regions. This includes investments in healthcare infrastructure and the development of medical cities, further enhancing their attractiveness to medical tourists.



Key Market Players

King Abdullah Specialist Children's Hospital

Saudi Centre for Organ Transplantation

Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital

Al Ryan Hospital

Abeer Medical Group

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $0.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.5% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Report Scope:



In this report, the Saudi Arabia Medical Tourism Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Medical Tourism Market, By Type:

Inbound

Outbound

Medical Tourism Market, By Treatment Type:

Orthopedic Treatment

Gynecological Treatment

Pediatric Treatment

Dental Treatment

Fertility Treatment

Cosmetic Treatment

Others

Medical Tourism Market, By Region:

Eastern

Western

Northern & Central

Southern

