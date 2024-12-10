Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Sector Report 2024-2028

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Sector, Global, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analytics examines the key trends in the global testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) sector and identifies factors that drive and restrain market growth. With 2023 as the base year, this in-depth analysis covers the market across TIC services across 14 end-use industries, which are agriculture & food, chemical, construction, consumer goods & retail, automotive, marine, mining, energy & power, heavy equipment & machinery, medical & life sciences, oil & gas, aerospace, rail, and public sector, for the forecast period (2024 to 2028).
It also provides a regional perspective of demand patterns in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world at an overall level and an analysis of the competitive scenario, including vendors' market share at a product level. The report sheds light on technology trends impacting customer business, value chain analysis, and growth opportunities emerging from this space for market players and stakeholders.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Electric/Hybrid Vehicles
- Value-added Services
- Software Testing
- 5G
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment: Transformation in the Testing, Inspection, and Certification Sector
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Industry
Ecosystem of the TIC Sector
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Market Definitions
- Value Chain Analysis
Companies to Action (C2A) in the TIC Sector
- Competitive Environment
- Acquisitions
- Key Competitors
Growth Generator: TIC Sector
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
Market Overview
- Digital Transformation
- Use Cases
- IoT
- EVs
- New Testing Facilities for the Automotive Sector
- Autonomous Driving (AD)
- Regulatory Status for ADAS/AVs
- AD
- AI/ML
- Evolving Landscape of AI Regulations
- Growth Parameter Impact
- Status of Standards by Industry - Automotive and General
- Status of Standards by Industry - Rail
- Status of Standards by Industry - Medical
- Status of Standards by Industry - Aerospace
- Forecast Assumptions
- Macroeconomic Factors and Global GDP Growth
- Macroeconomic Factors, Inflation, and Interest Rates
Growth Generator
- Revenue Forecast by Service Type
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Key Region/Country Trends - China
- Key Region/Country Trends - United States
- Key Region/Country Trends - Europe
- Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Generator: Automotive TIC Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Service Type
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Aerospace TIC Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Service Type
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Agri & Food TIC Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Service Type
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Chemical TIC Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Service Type
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Construction TIC Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Service Type
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Consumer Goods & Retail TIC Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Service Type
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Energy & Power TIC Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Service Type
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Heavy Equipment & Machinery TIC Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Service Type
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Life Sciences TIC Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Service Type
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Marine TIC Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Service Type
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Mining TIC Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Service Type
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Oil & Gas TIC Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Service Type
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Public Sector TIC Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Service Type
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Rail TIC Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Service Type
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Others TIC Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Service Type
- Forecast Analysis
