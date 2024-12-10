Fetal (Labor & Delivery) and Neonatal Care Equipment Strategic Business Report 2024 - Fetal Care Equipment Segment is Forecast to Reach US$9.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.3%

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fetal (Labor & Delivery) and Neonatal Care Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Fetal (Labor & Delivery) and Neonatal Care Equipment was estimated at US$9.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$14.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030.







The growth in the fetal and neonatal care equipment market is driven by rising awareness of maternal and infant health, technological advancements, government initiatives, and increased healthcare expenditures. As the global birth rate remains high and awareness of neonatal health risks rises, healthcare providers are investing in state-of-the-art fetal and neonatal care equipment to improve outcomes for mothers and babies.

Technological advancements, such as AI-integrated monitoring systems, advanced ventilators, and portable ultrasound devices, have expanded the scope of care, enabling healthcare professionals to monitor and treat high-risk pregnancies and premature infants more effectively.



In addition, government initiatives and healthcare reforms aimed at improving maternal and child health are further boosting the market, particularly in emerging economies where access to quality care has traditionally been limited. Increasing healthcare budgets and investments in NICU infrastructure are also supporting market growth, as healthcare providers strive to meet modern standards in maternal and neonatal care.

Together, these factors - rising awareness, technological progress, regulatory support, and healthcare investments - are driving the robust growth of the fetal and neonatal care equipment market, positioning it as a critical component of modern healthcare systems focused on safeguarding maternal and child health.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Fetal Care Equipment segment, which is expected to reach US$9.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.3%. The Neonatal Care Equipment segment is also set to grow at 6.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.7% CAGR to reach $3.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Fetal (Labor & Delivery) and Neonatal Care Equipment Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Fetal (Labor & Delivery) and Neonatal Care Equipment Market such as Arjo, Atom Medical Corporation, Cardinal Health, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Edan Instruments, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 42 companies featured in this Global Fetal (Labor & Delivery) and Neonatal Care Equipment market report include:

ARJO

Atom Medical Corporation

Cardinal Health

Dragerwerk

Edan Instruments

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic

Natus Medical

Philips Healthcare

Phoenix Medical Systems

Toitu

Utah Medical Products

Vyaire Medical

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Fetal (Labor & Delivery) and Neonatal Care Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Preterm Births and Complications Spurs Demand for Advanced Neonatal Care Equipment

Growing Focus on Maternal and Infant Health Drives Investment in Fetal Monitoring and Delivery Equipment

Technological Advancements in Non-Invasive Fetal Monitoring Propel Market Growth for Safe Prenatal Care

Increasing Adoption of Portable and Compact Neonatal Care Equipment Expands Accessibility in Remote and Rural Areas

Rising Awareness and Demand for High-Quality Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) Drives Equipment Upgrades

Expanding Applications of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Predictive Neonatal Health Monitoring Enhances Market Potential

Rising Incidence of Congenital Disorders Throws Spotlight on Advanced Diagnostic Tools in Neonatal Care

Increasing Popularity of Home-Based Fetal Monitoring Devices Expands Market in Consumer Healthcare

Focus on Reducing Infant Mortality Rates Propels Demand for Advanced Incubators and Respiratory Support Systems

Innovations in Portable Phototherapy Equipment for Jaundice Treatment Expand Applications in Neonatal Care

Increasing Number of High-Risk Pregnancies Drives Demand for Specialized Labor and Delivery Monitoring Equipment

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

