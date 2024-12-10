Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in China - 2 Day Online Training Course (March 31, 2025 April 1, 2025)

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in China Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar will provide an invaluable overview of how to gain and maintain a successful pharmaceutical marketing authorisation in the People's Republic of China (PRC), including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

The two-day course will cover:

All important aspects of gaining and maintaining a successful marketing authorisation in the region

Recent regulatory reforms

Drug regulatory systems

An overview of import and local manufacture registration

Clinical product development including CMC regulatory requirements

An interpretation of practical aspects

The opportunity to exchange experiences with other delegates

Benefits of attending:

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This seminar will be of particular interest to all those who need to learn about successful marketing authorisation applications and in-market regulatory compliance in this region. You will find this seminar useful both as an introductory or refresher course.

Previous delegates have included scientists and technical staff in regulatory affairs and registration departments, medical directors, and personnel from analytical research and development, clinical development, quality assurance, new business development and regulatory authorities.

Course Agenda:

General introduction to the PRC and the pharmaceutical market

Commercial and cultural background

P.R. China - Drug Regulatory Systems

Regulatory authorities

Recent regulatory changes

Regulations and guidelines

Drug classification systems

Import and local manufacturing registration

Data requirements

Registration requirements

Labelling requirements

P.R. China - Clinical Product Development

Regulatory aspects of clinical development

Recent regulatory changes

Documentation needs including CMC

Regulatory requirements including GCP aspects

Chinese-specific approaches

Multinational clinical trials

Hong Kong SAR

Background overview

Regulatory authorities

Regulatory requirements and procedures

Specific market aspects

Macau SAR

Brief overview of regulatory aspects

P.R. China - Regulatory Strategies

P.R. China - Health Authority Interactions

P.R. China - Maintenance

Taiwan (Republic of China)

Cultural background

Regulatory authorities

Regulations and guidelines

Drug classification systems

Data requirements

Country-specific matters

P.R China - Recent Developments



