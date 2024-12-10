Global Capnography Equipment Market Set to Grow to USD 458.8 Million by 2029 with Increasing Demand for Non-Invasive Monitoring Solutions

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Capnography Equipment Market by Product (Equipment: Multiparameter, Standalone, Handheld; Software, Accessory), Technology (Microstream), Application (Cardiac Care, Trauma, Emergency, Respiratory), End User (Hospitals, ASC, Home) - Global Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Capnography Equipment testing market is projected to reach USD 458.8 million by 2029 from USD 374.2 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Growth factors include the high incidence of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma, COPD, and sleep apnea are significantly driving the market for capnography equipment. An upsurge in home healthcare would require non-invasive monitoring solutions, thus boost the growth of this market. Improvements in technology especially about miniaturization, reduced profile, and wireless connectivity would ensure that capnography equipment is portable and user-friendly.







Capnography accessories & disposables to register largest market share in 2022-2029



The largest share in capnography equipment consists of capnography accessories & disposables. Capnography accessories and disposables are also some of the necessary parts of the proper working of capnography equipment. These include disposable sampling lines, filters, and connectors, which are very necessary to maintain hygiene levels and prevent cross-contamination. Calibration gases are also needed to ensure the accuracy of measurements of capnography. Other devices would include power cords, wall mounts, and carrying cases that increase the convenience and portability of capnography devices.



Hospitals segment held the largest share of capnography equipment market in 2023, by End-user



Based on the end-user, the capnography equipment market is segmented into hospitals. ambulatory surgery centers & home care and other end users. In the year 2023, the global capnography equipment market was dominated by hospitals. The use of capnography equipment is extremely prevalent in critical care areas, such as ICUs, operating rooms, emergency departments, and respiratory care units of hospitals. Such hospitals form the biggest market in the capnography equipment market because of this widespread usage. The growth of surgeries, critical care procedures, and respiratory illnesses has further led to a growing demand for capnography devices. In addition, the increased practice of monitoring patients for early respiratory complications detection along with the development of acute care has worked in favor of the integration of capnography in the clinical settings of hospitals.



Asia Pacific to register highest growth rate in the market during the forecast period



The Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the capnography equipment market. This growth is primarily driven by factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, growing geriatric population, and increasing awareness about the benefits of early detection and treatment of respiratory disorders. Additionally, the expanding healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of advanced medical technologies in countries like India and China are further contributing to the growth of the capnography equipment market in this region.

Prominent players in this market are Becton, Dickinson, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips, GE Healthcare, Dragerwerk, Nihon Kohden, Zoll Medical, Edan Instruments, Hamilton Medical, Masimo and Mindray among others.



