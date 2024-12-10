Nutrify Today Introduces a Trio of Innovations to Strengthen NutrifyGenie AI Capabilities

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutrify Today unveils a trio of new offerings designed to enhance its flagship AI platform, NutrifyGenie , providing companies with powerful tools to accelerate the development of nutraceuticals. The new solutions, NutrifyGenie DealSphere, NutrifyGenie DIY and NutrifyGenie Concierge Commercialization Suite (CCS), are designed to streamline the path from concept to market, reducing the time and complexity of developing nutraceutical products.

“We’ve seen firsthand how NutrifyGenie can speed up the development processes, and with these new solutions, we’re making it easier for companies at every stage of innovation to bring products to market faster and more efficiently,” said Amit Srivastav , founder of Nutrify Today and chief catalyst of Nutrify India. “With the introduction of DealSphere, DIY and CCS, we are enabling companies to dramatically reduce the amount of time it takes to go to market, while maintaining a high level of precision and regulatory compliance. These solutions will help businesses stay competitive in a demanding market.”

NutrifyGenie DealSphere provides a comprehensive platform for companies looking to accelerate their go-to-market strategy. It features an “innovation shopping cart” that allows businesses to select, customize, and commercialize new products in as little as 90 days. This tool streamlines product design, clinical trials, supply chain management, and market targeting, empowering companies to move quickly and make data-driven decisions.

NutrifyGenie DIY is a self-service option for companies that prefer to maintain control over their internal product development processes. By leveraging the AI platform’s capabilities, firms can speed up ideation, ingredient selection, and regulatory assessments, while retaining full ownership of intellectual property.

NutrifyGenie CCS is designed for companies with ambitious, high-impact innovations. With a blend of AI-driven support and expert guidance, CCS facilitates a rapid, end-to-end commercialization process, bringing custom nutraceutical products to market in as little as six to nine months.

“These new offerings are not just about speed, they are also about precision,” said Srivastav. “With the right combination of AI and human expertise, NutrifyGenie helps businesses navigate complex regulatory landscapes, ensuring that they can bring high-quality products to market quickly and efficiently.”

NutrifyToday’s new solutions reflect its ongoing commitment to advancing the nutraceutical industry through innovative technologies. By reducing development time and improving efficiency, the platform offers companies a significant advantage in an increasingly competitive and fast-paced market. Get started at: https://genie.nutrifytoday.com .

About NutrifyGenie AI:

NutrifyGenie AI is a comprehensive platform designed to streamline the entire process of product ideation, design, development, and commercialization in the nutraceutical industry. The platform also manages the entire commercialization process, enabling companies to reduce their go-to-market time by 50% while ensuring accuracy and regulatory alignment.

About Nutrify Today:

Nutrify Today is a leading platform in the nutraceutical industry, dedicated to fostering innovation, investment, and international collaboration. Through its events and NutrifyGenie AI tool, Nutrify Today connects industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to drive the global nutraceutical agenda and promote responsible nutrition. Nutrify Today is committed to unlocking the full potential of the nutraceutical sector, ensuring sustainable growth and global impact.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/297afebf-73c5-4fea-b008-7f37f80a2711