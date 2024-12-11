Messier Tech LTD is now Registered in UAE, Opening New Possibilities in the Field of Crypto and Blockchain

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Messier Tech is excited to share a significant milestone in the company’s journey as Messier Tech LTD is now officially registered in the United Arab Emirates. This moment marks a pivotal step in Messier Tech’s mission to drive adoption and expand the company’s blockchain and crypto industry presence.





The official registration of Messier Tech LTD is more than a procedural achievement for the company. It marks a foundational move that unlocks several opportunities essential for its growth, including:

App Listings: Enables them to list applications on more key platforms.

Enables them to list applications on more key platforms. Exchange Listings: Facilitates the securing of Tier 1 and Tier 2 centralized exchange (CEX) listings.

Facilitates the securing of Tier 1 and Tier 2 centralized exchange (CEX) listings. Debit Card Distribution: Paves the way for the rollout of their highly anticipated crypto debit cards, including mobile OS integrations for both cards and payments.

Paves the way for the rollout of their highly anticipated crypto debit cards, including mobile OS integrations for both cards and payments. Industry Engagement: Positions them to actively participate in major blockchain and crypto events planned for 2025.



Next Step- Building a Strong Regulatory Framework

Now that the registration of Messier Tech LTD is complete, the company's next phase focuses on navigating the regulatory landscape. Messier Tech is also partnering with legal experts specializing in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) regulations. The DIFC, a globally recognized financial free zone, offers an independent legal framework rooted in English common law.

Collaborating with DIFC lawyers will help the company establish a robust regulatory foundation, ensuring compliance and supporting our expansion into mainstream markets. This step is critical to maintaining trust, transparency, and reliability as Messier Tech scales its operations.

Messier Tech LTD at The Global Blockchain Show 2024

Messier Tech LTD is also thrilled to announce that its team will be present at The GBS 2024, offering an opportunity to connect, share insights, and discuss the company’s vision for the future.

For tickets and more information, visit globalblockchainshow.com .

The registration of Messier Tech LTD signifies the successful establishment of the company as a UAE-based entity, strengthening the company’s foundation for further expansion. This milestone represents just the beginning of a new chapter. Messier Tech LTD aims to continue evolving while remaining committed to keeping its community informed and engaged every step of the way.

Messier Tech LTD invites everyone to follow its journey on LinkedIn . The company’s newly launched profile will soon be updated with more details about the upcoming projects, partnerships, and milestones.

To learn more about Messier Tech LTD visit messier.app

Media Contact:

Contact person: Neo Maze

Email: Info@messier.app

Website: Messier.app

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Messier Tech LTD. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.