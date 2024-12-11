Dassault Systèmes: Electrical Grid Operator Red Eléctrica Transforms Its Design Process and Collaboration with Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Platform

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — December 11, 2024

Electrical Grid Operator Red Eléctrica Transforms Its Design Process and Collaboration with Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Platform

Spain’s transmission system operator will use Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to coordinate the design of the smart grid energy network

More than 1,500 users will be connected via a “multiscale” virtual twin to visualize the electrical asset ecosystem

Cloud-based collaboration and a common data environment will drive efficiency and innovation for a resilient grid integrating renewable energy sources





Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that Red Eléctrica, the transmission system operator (TSO) of Spain’s high voltage electricity system, has selected, after a competitive process, Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to support processes that manage the technical asset information of Spain’s electricity network.

Red Eléctrica, as the transmission system operator of the Spanish electricity system, is the backbone of a decarbonized energy system, and carries out this mission under the principles of transparency, objectivity, independence and economic efficiency, and with a strong commitment to sustainability.

Dassault Systèmes’ “Integrated Built Environment” industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will connect more than 1,500 stakeholders using a virtual twin to visualize the electrical asset ecosystem at different scales, from the power lines across an entire territory down to the detailed equipment installed across substations. With this multiscale capability, Red Eléctrica can improve collaboration and introduce standardization practices with internal and external stakeholders by providing real-time on-demand access to relevant and up-to-date data on an asset within its geographical context.

This single source of data will transform how Red Eléctrica creates and manages an asset throughout its lifecycle. For example, it can improve the quality of designs and the management of both greenfield and brownfield projects for power lines and substations.

“At Red Eléctrica, we are making a great investment and innovation effort in the transmission grid to meet the goals defined in the energy Network Development Plan and to make the ecological transition possible. This is why, after a competitive process, we have selected Dassault Systèmes as a partner on this journey,” said Maria Soler, Transmission Technology Manager, Red Eléctrica.

“By 2050 global electricity demand will surge by over 160%. Meeting such a demand requires accelerating the development of electricity networks to be able to better integrate a mix of diversified low carbon energy sources. Using virtual twins to simulate, test and optimize electric grids will help electrical transmission operators to improve collaboration efficiency and innovation, and operate the next generation of smart grids,” said Remi Dornier, Vice President, Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “Red Eléctrica is one of the largest transmission system operators in Europe. Our 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud will help it drive Spain’s transition toward more sustainable energy systems.”

###

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com





ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 350,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate / France Arnaud MALHERBE arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com +33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America Natasha LEVANTI natasha.levanti@3ds.com +1 (508) 449 8097

EMEA Virginie BLINDENBERG virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com +33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China Grace MU grace.mu@3ds.com +86 10 6536 2288

India Kriti ASHOK kriti.ashok@3ds.com +91 9741310607

Japan Reina YAMAGUCHI reina.yamaguchi@3ds.com +81 90 9325 2545

Korea Jeemin JEONG jeemin.jeong@3ds.com +82 2 3271 6653

Attachment