Bigbank AS Launches Current Account Service for its Private Customers in Estonia

Starting from December 10, 2024, Bigbank's private customers in Estonia will be able to open a current account through the internet bank. This new service is designed to enhance convenience when using Bigbank's products. During the initial phase, the bank will focus on serving existing customers, offering basic functionalities to manage everyday financial operations.

The terms of Bigbank's current account offers customer-friendly terms: funds in the account will earn 2% annual interest, all SEPA payments are free and generally processed as instant payments. Moreover, there are no fees for contract signing, monthly maintenance, or other charges.

"The launch of the current account service is a significant step in Bigbank's strategy, which focuses on entering the everyday banking market," said Bigbank CEO Martin Länts. "We have already successfully offered savings deposits and credit cards, and adding current account services is a logical next step. In the near future, we plan to expand this service also to corporate customers in Estonia and introduce it in Latvia and Lithuania," Länts added.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 October 2024, the bank's total assets amounted to 2.7 billion euros, with equity of 267.6 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 150,000 active customers and employs over 500 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term deposit rating of Ba1, as well as a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of Ba2.

For additional information:

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 5393 0833

E-mail: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee