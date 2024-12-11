Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Industry Report 2024 - Paper Material Segment is Forecast to Reach US$14.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6%

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes was estimated at US$23.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$33.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030.







The growth in the Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes market is driven by several factors, including the expanding e-commerce sector, which has increased demand for safe and secure packaging solutions. The rise in global trade and logistics has further fueled demand for sealing and strapping tapes, as businesses seek to protect goods during long-distance transportation. Advancements in tape materials, such as reinforced polypropylene and eco-friendly adhesive formulations, have improved performance and sustainability, supporting broader adoption.

The increasing focus on tamper-proof packaging, especially in sectors like food, pharmaceuticals, and electronics, has also boosted the demand for high-strength sealing and strapping tapes. Additionally, the growth of automated packaging systems in manufacturing and logistics has contributed to market expansion by enhancing the efficiency of tape application.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Paper Material segment, which is expected to reach US$14.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6%. The Polypropylene Material segment is also set to grow at 5.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $6.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.3% CAGR to reach $7.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market such as 3M, Adhesives Research, Inc., Advance Tapes International, Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd., Avery Dennison Corporation and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 42 companies featured in this Global Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes market report include:

3M

Adhesives Research, Inc.

Advance Tapes International

Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Berry Global Inc.

Can-Do National Tape

Cantech

Euro Tapes Private Limited (Unit Of Euro Technologies)

Industrias TUK, S.A. de C.V.

Intertape Polymer Group

Mactac Americas

Nichiban Co., Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Rajapack Ltd

Shurtape Technologies, LLC

Stick Tapes Private Limited

tesa SE - A Beiersdorf Company

U Pack

UltraTape

Xinxiang Yongsheng Packaging Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $23.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Secure and Durable Packaging Spurs Growth in Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market

Technological Advancements in Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives and Heat-Activated Tapes Strengthen Business Case for Adoption

Growing Focus on E-Commerce, Retail, and Logistics Expands Addressable Market for Packaging Tapes

Expansion of Sealing and Strapping Tapes in Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Consumer Goods Fuels Market Growth

Increasing Adoption of Tapes in Heavy-Duty Shipping, Industrial Packaging, and Palletizing Expands Market Opportunities

Technological Innovations in Biodegradable, Tamper-Evident, and High-Tensile Strength Tapes Propel Market Expansion

Rising Focus on Complying with Packaging Standards and Sustainability Goals Drives Demand for Packaging Tapes

Growing Use of Sealing and Strapping Tapes in Cold Chain, Fresh Produce, and Meat Packaging Expands Market Potential

Rising Adoption of Automated Taping Machines and Dispensers in Warehouses and Distribution Centers Expands Addressable Market

Technological Advancements in UV-Resistant, Weatherproof, and Water-Activated Tapes Propel Market Growth

Increasing Focus on Integrating Packaging Tapes with RFID, Barcodes, and IoT Tags Drives Adoption

Rising Demand for Sealing and Strapping Tapes in Industrial Manufacturing, Export Shipping, and Construction Strengthens Global Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lez3mq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment