Technical Ceramics Global Market Report 2024-2030 - Innovative New Material Grades Driving Transformational Growth by Catering to Emerging Applications

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technical Ceramics Market, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study on technical ceramics takes a deep dive into the following product types: Alumina, Zirconia, Other Oxides, Silicon Carbide, Silicon Nitride, Boron Nitride and Carbide, and other Non-oxides. The study considers the volume and revenue generated in the market from 2020 to 2030.
Ceramic materials are crucial to the rapidly growing renewable energy and energy storage markets. The increasing adoption of ceramics over competing materials is driving revenue growth, with some ceramic materials expected to show significant growth due to their current low market penetration. Every material used in technical ceramics has a unique route to market, and each offers different opportunities for chemical companies to supply raw materials.
This study emphasizes revenue from pure ceramic powder sales. Powder producers can increase revenue by expanding into formulations, prepared bodies, or semi-finished parts, though opportunities are limited by in-house processing by fabricators. Long-term growth will be driven by innovative new material grades, particularly nano-scale powders, which cater to emerging applications such as energy storage in electric vehicles.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Creating a Portfolio for Markets Undergoing Electrification
- Practicing Sustainability
- Embracing Advanced Manufacturing Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment: Transformation in the Technical Ceramics Industry
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Technical Ceramics Industry
Technical Ceramics Industry Ecosystem
- Competitive Environment
- Distribution Channels
Growth Generator
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Percent Volume Forecast by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Alumina
- Growth Metrics
- Overview
- Growth Environment
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Value Chain Analysis
- Competitive Structure
Growth Generator: Zirconia
- Growth Metrics
- Overview
- Growth Environment
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Supply Chain
- Competitive Structure
Growth Generator: Other Oxides
- Growth Metrics
- Overview
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Supply Chain
- Competitive Structure
Growth Generator: Silicon Carbide
- Growth Metrics
- Overview
- Growth Environment
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Supply Chain
- Sustainability Perspective
- Competitive Structure
Growth Generator: Silicon Nitride
- Growth Metrics
- Overview
- Growth Environment
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Supply Chain
- Supply Chain Dynamics
- Competitive Structure
Growth Generator: Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide
- Growth Metrics
- Introduction
- Growth Environment
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Segmentation by Product Type
- BN Supply Chain
- B4C Supply Chain
- Supply Chain Dynamics
- Competitive Structure
Growth Generator: Other Non-oxides
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis and Supply Chain Dynamics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h74d8m
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.