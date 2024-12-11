Broccoli Powder Market Forecast Report 2024-2029, Featuring Profiles of Saipro Biotech, NutraDry, Adya Organics, Pioneer Herb Industrial, VDF FutureCeuticals, Vinayak Ingredients, Vehgro and More

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Broccoli Powder Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Broccoli Powder Market was valued at USD 49.38 Million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 67.43 Million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.39%.

The global broccoli powder market has experienced significant growth due to rising health awareness and increasing consumer demand for plant-based and functional foods. Broccoli powder, rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and dietary fiber, is often used as a supplement for promoting digestive health, boosting immunity, and supporting overall wellness. This market growth is also fueled by the rising trend of clean-label and organic products, as well as the popularity of powdered vegetables in smoothies, shakes, and dietary supplements.







Key Market Trends

Innovation in Product Formats and Applications



Innovation is another key trend driving the global broccoli powder market. As consumer preferences evolve, manufacturers are increasingly diversifying their product offerings and creating new, convenient formats and applications for broccoli powder. This trend reflects the demand for healthier, functional, and easy-to-consume food options.



One example of this innovation is the use of broccoli powder in ready-to-drink beverages and functional drinks. As the popularity of health drinks, smoothies, and wellness shots increases, manufacturers are incorporating broccoli powder into these products to enhance their nutritional content. These functional beverages offer a convenient way for consumers to get their daily dose of nutrients, especially in the fast-paced, on-the-go lifestyle that is common in urban environments.



Another area of innovation is the integration of broccoli powder into beauty and personal care products. Broccoli powder is being used in cosmetics and skincare formulations for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These applications highlight the versatility of broccoli powder, as it not only serves as a functional ingredient in foods and supplements but also provides value in the growing market for natural beauty products.



Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Packaging



Sustainability has become a central concern for both consumers and businesses, especially in the food and beverage sector. As climate change and environmental issues continue to gain global attention, consumers are increasingly choosing products that align with their sustainability values. This has led to a growing demand for sustainably sourced ingredients and eco-friendly packaging.



Broccoli powder fits well into the sustainability movement as it is a plant-based product that can be grown with relatively low environmental impact compared to animal-based products. Furthermore, broccoli powder has a longer shelf life than fresh broccoli, which helps reduce food waste. This feature appeals to environmentally conscious consumers who are looking for ways to minimize waste while maximizing the shelf life of their food products.



Eco-friendly packaging is another key trend in the broccoli powder market. As consumers become more environmentally aware, many are seeking out products that use biodegradable, recyclable, or compostable packaging. Companies in the broccoli powder market are responding by adopting sustainable packaging solutions that reduce plastic waste and carbon footprints. This trend is not only in line with the values of eco-conscious consumers but also helps brands enhance their sustainability credentials. By emphasizing environmentally friendly practices, companies can attract a growing base of consumers who prioritize sustainability in their purchasing decisions.



Regional Insights



North America is the dominating region in the global broccoli powder market, driven by growing health consciousness and demand for functional foods and supplements. The region's consumers increasingly prioritize plant-based, clean-label products, which has fueled the popularity of broccoli powder as a nutrient-dense ingredient.

Additionally, North America's well-established health and wellness industry, alongside strong retail and e-commerce platforms, supports the widespread availability of broccoli powder. The demand for products that promote immune health, detoxification, and digestive wellness has also contributed to North America's dominance, making it a key market for broccoli powder.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $49.38 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $67.43 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

Broccoli Powder Market, By Nature:

Conventional

Organic

Broccoli Powder Market, By Application:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Others

Broccoli Powder Market, By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Broccoli Powder Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Indonesia

Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain

South America Argentina Colombia Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Turkey



