British American Tobacco Company Profile 2024 - British American Tobacco Continues to Shape the Tobacco Industry with Strategic Portfolio Expansion

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "British American Tobacco Plc in the Tobacco Industry" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Traditional combustible cigarettes still make up the bulk of BAT's sales, with this expected to continue being the case in the immediate future. However, BAT continues to expand its portfolio of alternative nicotine products, attracting increasing numbers of consumers around the world. While BAT ceded first-mover advantage to PMI in heated tobacco, it continues to lead e-vapour products and is also the number two player in smokeless tobacco and nicotine pouches.



The British American Tobacco Plc in Tobacco (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Tobacco industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.



Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes (Illicit+Legal), Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

State of play

Exposure to future growth

Competitive positioning

Investments

Key findings

Appendix

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tdp13p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.