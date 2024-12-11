Distributed Fiber Optic Sensors (DFOS) Market, Forecast to 2030: Analysis of Industry Dynamics, Case Studies, Value Chain, Ecosystem, Trade & Pricing, Technologies, Competition and More

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market by Fiber Type (Single-Mode, Multimode), Operating Principle (OTDR, OFDR), Scattering Process (Rayleigh, Brillouin, and Raman Scattering Effects), Application (Temperature, Acoustic, Strain) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for distributed fiber optic sensors (DFOS) is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% from 2024 to 2030, from an estimated USD 1.41 billion in 2024 to USD 2.63 billion by 2030.

The oil and gas industry is undergoing fast automation and digitization, where highly advanced monitoring technologies are needed to ensure high safety and efficiency during operation. This may lead to a significant growth in the distributed fiber optic sensors (DFOS) market. The need to impose effective structural health monitoring in buildings, bridges, and tunnels, among others, around the world is also fueling the use of DFOS systems, offering real-time, accurate, and distributed sensing capabilities.







North America is expected to dominate in terms of market share in the distributed fiber optic sensor market during the forecast period. The strong oil and gas industry in the region continues to create significant growth and advancements for the distributed fiber optic sensor technology. According to the US Department of Transportation, the US has the largest oil & gas pipeline network in the world, with more than 2 million km of pipelines.

As North America has an extensive network of pipelines transporting oil all across the regions, DFOS systems are widely used for pipeline integrity maintenance, leakage detection, flow assurance provision, and other monitoring functions. Growth in shale gas exploration will further intensify the oil & gas industry, and this should have a positive impact on the market.



This research report categorizes the distributed fiber optic sensor market based on fiber type (single-mode, multi-mode), operating principle, (optical time domain reflectometry, optical frequency domain reflectometry), application (temperature sensing, acoustic sensing, strain sensing), scattering method (Raman scattering method, Rayleigh scattering & Bragg grating method, Brillouin scattering method), vertical (oil & gas, power & utility, safety & security, industrial, infrastructure, telecommunications, others), and region (North America, Middle East, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW).

The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the distributed fiber optic sensor market and forecasts the same till 2030. Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the distributed fiber optic sensor ecosystem.

The report profiles key players in the distributed fiber optic sensor market. Prominent players profiled in this report are SLB (US), Halliburton (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Weatherford (US), Luna Innovations Incorporated (US), Omnisens (Switzerland), OFS Fitel, LLC (US), Bandweaver (UK), AP Sensing (Germany), and DarkPulse Inc (US), among others.



Apart from this, AFL (US), Aragon Photonics (Spain), Corning Incorporated (US), FOTECH (UK), Hifi Engineering Inc. (Canada), Hawk Measurement Systems (Australia), NKT Photonics A/S (Denmark), Optromix, Inc. (US), OZ Optics Ltd. (Canada), Sensornet (UK), SENSURON (US), Com & Sens (Belgium), Solifos (Switzerland), VIAVI Solutions Inc. (US), and Ziebel (US), are among a few emerging companies in the distributed fiber optic sensor market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 234 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global

Case Study Analysis

AP Sensing Provides Distributed Acoustic Sensing Solution for Power Cable Fault Detection in Europe

Deutsche Bahn Utilizes AP Sensing's N52-Series Distributed Acoustic Sensing Unit to Prevent Cable Theft

Public Works Authority of Qatar Installs AP Sensing Linear Heat Detection Devices for Monitoring Purposes

SLB Introduces Wellwatcher Briteblue HT Distributed Temperature Sensing Fiber to Monitor Steam Flood Operating Temperature in Canada

SLB Deploys High Definition Vertical Seismic Das System for Borehole Seismic Survey in Belgium

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rapid Digitalization and Automation in Oil & Gas Sector Rising Emphasis on Efficient Structural Health Monitoring Increasing Innovation in Sensors to Improve Wellbore Surveillance Rise in Smart Cities and Adoption of Internet of Things

Restraints Technical Issues Associated with Installing Distributed Sensors High Initial Investments

Opportunities Growing Emphasis on Data-Driven Decision-Making Increasing Offshore Drilling and Oil & Gas Exploration Rising Implementation of Stringent Regulations to Reduce Emissions

Challenges High Costs of Distributed Sensor Technologies



