Growth Trends in the Dengue Vaccines Industry, 2024-2028 & 2033

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dengue Vaccine Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dengue vaccine market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It has grown from $0.57 billion in 2023 to $0.64 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%.



This Dengue Vaccine market report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the dengue vaccine market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.





The growth observed during the historic period can be attributed to several factors, including increased travel and urbanization, a rising demand for effective vaccines, a greater prevalence of exposure due to foreign travel, the expansion of healthcare services, and an increase in mass vaccination efforts.



The dengue vaccine market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including the rising incidence of dengue, increased initiatives by various organizations, a growing number of clinical trials, and a heightened focus on multi-strain and tetravalent vaccine formulations.

Key trends expected in this period include a rising demand for preventative vaccines, advancements in vaccine technology, the development of combination vaccines, an increase in research and clinical trials for new vaccine candidates, and a focus on enhancing vaccine efficacy and safety profiles.



The increasing number of dengue fever cases is anticipated to drive the growth of the dengue vaccine market in the coming years. For example, in May 2024, the World Health Organization, based in Switzerland, reported that dengue cases in the Americas exceeded 7 million in April 2024, up from 4.6 million cases in 2023. Thus, the increasing incidence of dengue fever is propelling the growth of the dengue vaccine market.



Leading companies in the dengue vaccine market are focusing on developing advanced vaccine formulations, such as the dengue tetravalent vaccine, which enhances protection against all four dengue virus serotypes in a single vaccine.



In February 2024, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company entered into a partnership with Biological E. Limited, a biotechnology and biopharmaceutical company based in India. This collaboration aims to expedite the production and accessibility of the QDENGA (TAK-003) dengue vaccine in endemic regions by increasing manufacturing capacity and providing multi-dose vials to support national immunization initiatives.

Research Scope

Markets Covered:



1) by Type: Live Attenuated Vaccine; Chimeric Live Attenuated Vaccine; Inactivated Vaccine; Subunit Vaccine; Nucleic Acid Based Vaccine

2) by Vaccine Phase: Phase I; Phase II; Phase III

3) by Treatment: Diuretic; Anti-Allergic; Blood Thinners; Other Treatments

4) by Route of Administration: Oral; Parenteral; Other Routes of Administration

5) by End-User: Hospitals; Clinics; Government Institutes; Non-Governmental Organizations; Other End-Users



Key Companies Profiled: Merck & Co. Inc.; Sanofi Pasteur Limited; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company; Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global

The major companies profiled in this Dengue Vaccine market report include:

Merck & Co. Inc.

Sanofi Pasteur Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Biological E. Limited

Saint Louis University

Indian Immunologicals Limited

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Bavarian Nordic

Instituto Butantan

Bharat Biotech Ltd.

Panacea Biotec Limited

SABIN Vaccine Institute

Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation

Emergex Vaccines Holding Ltd.

BioNet-Asia Co. Ltd.

Codagenix Inc.

KM Biologics Co. Ltd.

Chula Vaccine Research Center

Imutex Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f4sg16

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment