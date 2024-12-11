Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Share to Rise At 6.0% CAGR, To Hit USD 11.78 Billion by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Details

The global hematology analyzers and reagents market size is projected to grow from USD 6.57 billion in 2024 to USD 11.78 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.0%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research.

Market Overview

A hematology analyzer is one of the most broadly utilized instruments for clinical examination in hospitals. It can be segregated into human usage and veterinary usage as per the varied objects of usage. The hardware of both instruments is similar, but the contrast lies in the software. Thus, algorithms and citation ranges are varied. Hematology reagents are also necessary in the usage of hematology analyzers. The hematology reagents involve hemolytic agents, diluents, cleaning solutions, and intensive cleaning solutions.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Report:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/hematology-analyzers-and-reagents-market/request-for-sample?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Key Insights from the Report

The market for hematology analyzers and reagents is significantly shaped by enhanced healthcare framework sanctioning hospitals, clinics and labs to acquire modern hematology analyzers and reagents.

The hematology analyzers and reagents market segmentation is mainly based on product and services, price range, usage type, application, end user, and region.

Based on products and services, the hematology product and services segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2024 USD 6.57 billion Market size value in 2025 USD 6.96 billion Revenue Forecast in 2034 USD 11.78 billion CAGR 6.0% from 2025 to 2034 Base year 2024 Historical data 2020-2023 Forecast period 2025 to 2034

Market’s Growth Drivers

Growing Point of Care Testing: The demand for mobile and accessible hematology analyzers has risen due to escalating inclination for point-of-care testing in outpatient establishments, distant areas, and exigencies. This trend is propelling product invention and augmenting the market for small, productive analyzers contributing to the hematology analyzers and reagents market growth.

Growing Cases of Anemia: Growing cases of anemia, leukemia, and contaminations are pushing the demand for accurate hematology testing. For instance, as per the World Health Organization, in 2023, globally, roughly 40% of children 6 to 59 months, 37% of pregnant women, and 30% of women aged between 15 to 49 years were impacted by anemia. Further, detrimental conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular illnesses need congruous blood monitoring, rendering hematology analyzers important in diagnostic laboratories and healthcare facilities.

Growing Elderly Population: Elderly people are more vulnerable to situations that require structured blood analysis involving cancer, contamination, and immune illnesses, all of which need continuing diagnostic reinforcement. As per the United Nations, the worldwide population aged 65 and above is estimated to grow from 761 million in 2021 to 1.6 billion by 2050.

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/hematology-analyzers-and-reagents-market/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

List of Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Key Players

Sysmex Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Abbott Laboratories

Boule Diagnostics AB

Horiba, Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Geographical Analysis

North America accounted for the largest hematology analyzers and reagents market share owing to the US and Canada having elevated rates of detrimental illnesses such as cardiovascular illnesses, diabetes, and cancers, which need customary blood testing for productive handling. This elevated existence escalates the requirement for hematology testing solutions, pushing the market ahead.

Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to growing healthcare disbursements and progression in the medical framework covering the region. Speedy urbanization and surging consciousness of prohibitive healthcare are propelling demand for systematic diagnostic testing, especially for detrimental illnesses and blood disorders.





Inquire more about this report before purchasing:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/hematology-analyzers-and-reagents-market/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Market Segmentation

By Product and Services Outlook

Hematology Products & Services Instruments 5-Part and 6-Part Fully Automated Hematology Analyzers 3-Part Fully Automated Hematology Analyzers Point-of-Care Testing Hematology Analyzers Semi-Automated Hematology Analyzers Reagents and Consumables Hematology Reagents Slide Stainers/Makers Controls and Calibrators Consumables Services

Hemostasis Products & Services Instruments Reagents & Consumables Services

Immunohematology Products & Services Instruments Reagents & Consumables Services



By Price Range Outlook

High Range Hematology Analyzers

Mid-Range Hematology Analyzers

Low- Range Hematology Analyzers

By Usage Type Outlook

Standalone

POCT

By Application Outlook

Anemia

Blood Cancer

Hemorrhagic Conditions

Infectious Diseases

Immune System Disorders

Other Applications

By End User Outlook

Hospital Laboratories

Commercial Service Providers

Government Reference Laboratories

Research & Academic Institutes

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



More Trending Latest Reports by Polaris Market Research:

Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Market

Corticosteroids Market

Carboprost Tromethamine Market

Cytomegalovirus Treatment Market

Medical Polyetheretherketone Market

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter