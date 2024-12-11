Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Share to Rise At 6.0% CAGR, To Hit USD 11.78 Billion by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Details
The global hematology analyzers and reagents market size is projected to grow from USD 6.57 billion in 2024 to USD 11.78 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.0%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research.
Market Overview
A hematology analyzer is one of the most broadly utilized instruments for clinical examination in hospitals. It can be segregated into human usage and veterinary usage as per the varied objects of usage. The hardware of both instruments is similar, but the contrast lies in the software. Thus, algorithms and citation ranges are varied. Hematology reagents are also necessary in the usage of hematology analyzers. The hematology reagents involve hemolytic agents, diluents, cleaning solutions, and intensive cleaning solutions.
Key Insights from the Report
- The market for hematology analyzers and reagents is significantly shaped by enhanced healthcare framework sanctioning hospitals, clinics and labs to acquire modern hematology analyzers and reagents.
- The hematology analyzers and reagents market segmentation is mainly based on product and services, price range, usage type, application, end user, and region.
- Based on products and services, the hematology product and services segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
- By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market size value in 2024
|USD 6.57 billion
|Market size value in 2025
|USD 6.96 billion
|Revenue Forecast in 2034
|USD 11.78 billion
|CAGR
|6.0% from 2025 to 2034
|Base year
|2024
|Historical data
|2020-2023
|Forecast period
|2025 to 2034
Market’s Growth Drivers
Growing Point of Care Testing: The demand for mobile and accessible hematology analyzers has risen due to escalating inclination for point-of-care testing in outpatient establishments, distant areas, and exigencies. This trend is propelling product invention and augmenting the market for small, productive analyzers contributing to the hematology analyzers and reagents market growth.
Growing Cases of Anemia: Growing cases of anemia, leukemia, and contaminations are pushing the demand for accurate hematology testing. For instance, as per the World Health Organization, in 2023, globally, roughly 40% of children 6 to 59 months, 37% of pregnant women, and 30% of women aged between 15 to 49 years were impacted by anemia. Further, detrimental conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular illnesses need congruous blood monitoring, rendering hematology analyzers important in diagnostic laboratories and healthcare facilities.
Growing Elderly Population: Elderly people are more vulnerable to situations that require structured blood analysis involving cancer, contamination, and immune illnesses, all of which need continuing diagnostic reinforcement. As per the United Nations, the worldwide population aged 65 and above is estimated to grow from 761 million in 2021 to 1.6 billion by 2050.
List of Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Key Players
- Sysmex Corporation
- Danaher Corporation
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers
- Abbott Laboratories
- Boule Diagnostics AB
- Horiba, Ltd.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Geographical Analysis
North America accounted for the largest hematology analyzers and reagents market share owing to the US and Canada having elevated rates of detrimental illnesses such as cardiovascular illnesses, diabetes, and cancers, which need customary blood testing for productive handling. This elevated existence escalates the requirement for hematology testing solutions, pushing the market ahead.
Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to growing healthcare disbursements and progression in the medical framework covering the region. Speedy urbanization and surging consciousness of prohibitive healthcare are propelling demand for systematic diagnostic testing, especially for detrimental illnesses and blood disorders.
Market Segmentation
By Product and Services Outlook
- Hematology Products & Services
- Instruments
- 5-Part and 6-Part Fully Automated Hematology Analyzers
- 3-Part Fully Automated Hematology Analyzers
- Point-of-Care Testing Hematology Analyzers
- Semi-Automated Hematology Analyzers
- Reagents and Consumables
- Hematology Reagents
- Slide Stainers/Makers
- Controls and Calibrators
- Consumables
- Services
- Instruments
- Hemostasis Products & Services
- Instruments
- Reagents & Consumables
- Services
- Immunohematology Products & Services
- Instruments
- Reagents & Consumables
- Services
By Price Range Outlook
- High Range Hematology Analyzers
- Mid-Range Hematology Analyzers
- Low- Range Hematology Analyzers
By Usage Type Outlook
- Standalone
- POCT
By Application Outlook
- Anemia
- Blood Cancer
- Hemorrhagic Conditions
- Infectious Diseases
- Immune System Disorders
- Other Applications
By End User Outlook
- Hospital Laboratories
- Commercial Service Providers
- Government Reference Laboratories
- Research & Academic Institutes
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Australia
- Vietnam
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
