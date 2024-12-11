Robotic Lawn Mowers Market Trends and Business Strategies, Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Lawn Mowers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Robotic Lawn Mowers was estimated at US$1.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$4.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the Robotic Lawn Mower market is driven by several factors, including increasing demand for automated home solutions, advancements in sensor technology, and a focus on sustainable lawn care. Innovations like improved battery life, GPS integration, and smart home connectivity have expanded the functionality of robotic lawn mowers, making them more user-friendly and adaptable.

The focus on reducing labor costs, enhancing lawn aesthetics, and minimizing environmental impact has further fueled demand, as robotic lawn mowers offer a practical solution for efficient lawn maintenance. Additionally, growing consumer interest in smart home technology, expanding urban green spaces, and the rise of eco-friendly products have contributed to market growth, encouraging wider adoption among both residential and commercial users.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Robotic Lawn Mowers market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Connectivity Type (With Connectivity, Without Connectivity); Lawn Size (Small, Medium, Large); Application (Residential, Commercial).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the With Connectivity Robotic Lawn Mowers segment, which is expected to reach US$2.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 15.5%. The Without Connectivity Robotic Lawn Mowers segment is also set to grow at 13.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $415.6 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.1% CAGR to reach $607.5 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Robotic Lawn Mowers Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Robotic Lawn Mowers Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Robotic Lawn Mowers Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Robotic Lawn Mowers Market such as Alfred Karcher, AL-KO, Deere & Co., Future Gen Robotics, Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 33 companies featured in this Global Robotic Lawn Mowers Market report include:

Alfred Karcher

AL-KO

Deere & Co.

Future Gen Robotics

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

Hitachi

Honda Motor Company

Husqvarna

iRobot

LG

Linea Tielle

Mamibot

Milagrow HumanTech

MTD Products

Ningbo NGP Industry

Positec Tool (WORX)

Robert Bosch

STIGA

STIHL

The Kobi Company

The SUMEC Corp. (Yard Force)

Turflynx

Volta

Wiper Ecorobt (NIKO)

Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)

ZCS

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

ZICOM

ZIPPER Maschinen

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Robotic Lawn Mowers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Popularity of Smart Home Automation Drives Market Expansion

Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly and Autonomous Lawn Care Solutions Propels Growth

Advancements in GPS and Navigation Technology Enhance Product Appeal

Increasing Focus on Low-Noise and Energy-Efficient Lawn Mowers Expands Adoption

Rising Disposable Income in Urban Areas Spurs Demand for Robotic Lawn Mowers

Emergence of Compact and Affordable Models Drives Mass Adoption

Focus on Connectivity and IoT-Enabled Lawn Mowers Expands Market Scope

Growth in Commercial Landscaping and Golf Course Maintenance Fuels Demand

Rising Awareness of Time-Saving Solutions for Lawn Care Propels Market

Focus on Self-Charging and Docking Capabilities Strengthens Business Case

Expansion in Battery Life and Durability of Robotic Mowers Drives Growth

Development of Robotic Mowers with Weather-Resistance Capabilities Drives Demand

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rvjj6q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment