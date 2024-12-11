By 2034, the Carbon Credit Validation Verification and Certification Market share is expected to grow at a 24.6% CAGR to reach USD 1,998.43 million | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

A recent report by Polaris Market Research projects that the size of the global carbon credit validation verification and certification market will increase at a CAGR of 24.6%, from USD 222.46 million in 2024 to USD 1,998.43 million by 2034.

Market Introduction

Tradeable certificates that signify a minimization of one metric ton of carbon dioxide that is, CO2e emissions, are called carbon credits. Companies and governments use them to reduce emissions. Carbon credit validation, verification, and certification are processes that ensure the integrity of carbon credits and the credibility of the carbon market. These procedures are carried out by independent third-party auditors known as validation/verification bodies (VVBs). VVBs are experts in the technical field, program, or sectoral scope they audit. The carbon credit certification process is important because it ensures that carbon credits accurately reflect emission reductions and protects the integrity of carbon markets.

Carbon Credit Validation Verification and Certification Market Report Scope and Attributes

Report Attribute Details Market Value in 2024 USD 222.46 million Market value by 2032 USD 1,998.43 million CAGR 24.6 % from 2025-2034 Base Year 2024 Historical Data 2020–2023 Forecast Period 2025–2034

Prominent Companies in Carbon Credit Validation Verification and Certification Market

Prominent players in the carbon credit validation verification and certification market are investing heavily in R&D to broaden their product offerings, which will accelerate the market's growth during the forecast period. Market participants must provide affordable products to grow and endure in a more competitive and evolving market environment.

SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA.

TÜV SÜD

Verra

The ERM International Group Limited

SustainCERT

CarbonCheck

AENOR

Bureau Veritas

Gold Standard

ACR

DNV GL

SCS Global Services

Intertek Group Plc

Growth Drivers of Carbon Credit Validation Verification and Certification Market

Growing Business Sustainability Projects

Businesses are increasingly open about their governance, social, and environmental (ESG) performance. VV&C is critical for open reporting because validated carbon credits add legitimacy to organizations' sustainability claims. Thus, they help in boosting the market.

Growing Developments in Blockchain, AI, and Satellite Imaging

Analysis of large datasets using artificial intelligence (AI), satellite imagery, and blockchain technologies improves the reliability, transparency, and efficiency of carbon offset projects. As a result, advancements in these technologies help to drive the expansion of the global carbon credit validation verification and certification market.

Regional Overview

The research report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America had the highest revenue share in the global carbon credit validation verification and certification market in 2024, owing to strict regulatory frameworks and a strong corporate commitment to sustainability. Companies from various industries, including energy and transportation, actively seek compliance credits to meet stringent regulations.

Because of the ambitious climate goals and extensive regulatory policies, the European carbon credit validation verification and certification market is expected to grow with significantly higher CAGR over the forecast period. Countries such as the United Kingdom and Germany are leading the way in this expansion, encouraging innovative approaches to sustainability and carbon reduction.

Recent Industry Developments in Carbon Credit Validation Verification and Certification Market

In September 2024, The ERM International Group Limited, the world's largest advisory firm dedicated solely to sustainability, has launched an end-to-end carbon credit sourcing portal to provide ERM clients with access to carbon credits that complement their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction strategies and sustainability objectives.

In May 2024, The ERM International Group Limited has announced the launch of ERM Climate Markets, a new business line designed to assist businesses in reducing unabated greenhouse gas emissions by investing in impactful carbon credits that support their decarbonization and overall sustainability goals.





Carbon Credit Validation Verification and Certification Market Segmentation

By Service Outlook

Validation

Verification

Certification

By Type Outlook

Compliance

Voluntary

By Sector Outlook

Agriculture & Forestry

Energy & Utilities

Industrial

Transportation

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



