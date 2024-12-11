Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis Industry Assessment, 2020-2034: Breakthrough Therapies (Dazukibart and Efgartigimod) Propel Market Expansion Across the 7MM

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Forecast to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of idiopathic inflammatory myositis, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the idiopathic inflammatory myositis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.



The report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted 7MM idiopathic inflammatory myositis market size from 2020 to 2034. The report also covers idiopathic inflammatory myositis treatment practices/algorithms and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assess the market's potential.



Key Highlights from the Report

According to the analyst's estimates, in 2023, there were approximately 191,589 diagnosed prevalent cases of idiopathic inflammatory myositis in the 7MM. Of these, the United States accounted for 48% of the cases, while EU4 and the UK accounted for nearly 38% and Japan represented 14% of the cases, respectively.

The idiopathic inflammatory myositis market is poised for rapid growth, with a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projected from 2024 to 2034. This expansion across the 7MM will be driven by the launch of innovative therapies, including dazukibart (PF 06823859), efgartigimod, SAPHNELO (anifrolumab), brepocitinib, and HIZENTRA, among others. Additionally, the rising prevalence of cases, fueled by risk factors like genetic predisposition, viral infections, and UV radiation, is expected to further boost demand for effective treatments.

According to analysis, the idiopathic inflammatory myositis market in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 447 million in 2023. Over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034, this market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1%.

Octapharma, Pfizer, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma have been leading players in the idiopathic inflammatory myositis market, offering approved treatments like OCTAGAM 10% in the US and EU, and VENOGLOBULIN-IH 5% in Japan.

Current treatments for idiopathic inflammatory myositis, like corticosteroids and Disease-modifying Antirheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), can be ineffective for some patients and cause side effects. There is a critical need for more targeted therapies that address immune dysregulation with fewer adverse effects.

Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis Epidemiology

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of idiopathic inflammatory myositis in the 7MM were approximately 191,589 cases in 2023, which are expected to increase during the forecast period (2020-2034).

In 2023, the US accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of idiopathic inflammatory myositis with approximately 91,734 cases, which are expected to increase by 2034.

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of idiopathic inflammatory myositis with nearly 21,781 cases in 2023, followed by France with around 17,475 cases. On the other hand, Spain accounted for the least with nearly 6,235 cases.

In 2023, Japan accounted for approximately 26,094 diagnosed prevalent cases of idiopathic inflammatory myositis which are expected to increase by 2034.

In 2023, among the type specific diagnosed prevalent cases of idiopathic inflammatory myositis, the US accounted for approximately 30,649 cases for polymyositis, 38,517 cases for dermatomyositis, and 22,569 cases for inclusion body myositis.

In 2023, Germany had approximately 8,712 males and 13,069 females diagnosed with idiopathic inflammatory myositis.

In 2023, the diagnosed prevalent cases of idiopathic inflammatory myositis across the age groups 0-17 years, 18-44 years, 45-64 years, and 65 years and older were approximately 1,044, 7,959, 9,655, and 7,437, respectively, in Japan.

Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the idiopathic inflammatory myositis report encloses a detailed analysis of idiopathic inflammatory myositis-marketed drugs and mid to late-stage (Phase III and Phase II) pipeline drugs. It also helps understand the idiopathic inflammatory myositis clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



Marketed Drugs

OCTAGAM 10% (Intravenous Immune Globulin [Human]): Octapharma/Pfizer



OCTAGAM 10%, manufactured by Octapharma Pharmazeutika Produktionsges and distributed by Pfizer, is an intravenous immunoglobulin (IgG) solution derived from human plasma. Approved by the US FDA in July 2021, it is specifically indicated for the treatment of adult dermatomyositis, a rare autoimmune condition affecting muscle strength and skin. This medication helps improve muscle function and reduce skin rashes in affected patients. It has also received orphan drug designation from the US FDA. In Europe, OCTAGAM 10% was granted approval in June 2021 as an immunomodulatory therapy for dermatomyositis in adults, with national approval in Germany following in May 2021. The medication can be administered in hospitals, infusion centers, or at home.



VENOGLOBULIN-IH 5% IV (Human Immunoglobulin G): Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma



VENOGLOBULIN-IH, developed by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, is a human immunoglobulin derived from donated plasma, designed to address muscle weakness in patients with polymyositis or dermatomyositis who exhibit insufficient response to steroids. Domestic clinical studies demonstrated significant improvements in muscle strength and daily activity scores in these patients following treatment. The safety profile of VENOGLOBULIN-IH was found to be comparable to that of existing therapies. It has received orphan drug designation in Japan for the treatment of polymyositis and dermatomyositis. VENOGLOBULIN-IH was approved in Japan in October 2010 for treating muscle weakness in patients with these conditions who do not respond adequately to steroid therapy. The medication is administered intravenously.



Emerging Drugs

Dazukibart PF-06823859 (anti-beta interferon): Pfizer



Dazukibart (PF-06823859) is a potent humanized IgG1K monoclonal antibody in development for the treatment of moderate to severe dermatomyositis and polymyositis. As a selective interferon (IFN?1) blocker, it targets and inhibits the IL-23 cytokine, a key mediator in the immune response associated with autoimmune diseases. Administered via intravenous and subcutaneous injection, Dazukibart is designed to modulate immune activity in these conditions. It has received orphan drug designation and prime drug designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for dermatomyositis. In the US, it holds both orphan drug and fast-track designations for the same indication.



Currently, dazukibart is in Phase III clinical trial for dermatomyositis and polymyositis.



Efgartigimod: Argenx



Efgartigimod is a first-in-class investigational antibody fragment designed to target the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). It is being explored for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases associated with pathogenic immunoglobulin G (IgG) and IgG autoantibodies, where significant unmet medical needs exist. Already approved as VYVGART in the US, Europe, and Japan for the treatment of generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) in adult anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody-positive patients, efgartigimod is now being evaluated in the ongoing ALKIVIA trial.



This seamless Phase II/III study is investigating its potential across three myositis subsets - Immune-mediated Necrotizing Myopathy (IMNM), Antisynthetase Syndrome (ASyS), and dermatomyositis - with results expected in the second half of 2024.



SAPHNELO (Anifrolumab): AstraZeneca



SAPHNELO (anifrolumab) is a fully human monoclonal antibody that targets subunit 1 of the Type I IFN receptor, effectively inhibiting the activity of Type I interferons. The drug has received orphan drug designation from the US FDA and is currently in Phase III development for the treatment of dermatomyositis.



Drug Class Insights



Idiopathic inflammatory myositis treatment primarily involves corticosteroids as the first-line therapy, often combined with immunosuppressants like methotrexate or azathioprine for patients who do not respond adequately. In cases of severe or resistant disease, intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) may be beneficial, and biologics such as rituximab are considered for refractory cases.



Emerging therapies include dazukibart (PF 06823859), efgartigimod, SAPHNELO (anifrolumab), brepocitinib, and HIZENTRA, among others.



Dazukibart (PF-06823859) is a humanized IgG1K monoclonal antibody that blocks Interferon beta 1 (IFN?1), a key mediator in autoimmune responses.



Efgartigimod works by targeting the neonatal FcRn receptor, preventing the recycling of IgG antibodies, which leads to a reduction in pathogenic IgG levels in autoimmune diseases. HIZENTRA delivers a broad range of IgG antibodies with potential immunomodulatory effects, helping neutralize pathogens and modulate immune responses, though its exact mechanism of action is unclear. Both aim to address autoimmune conditions like dermatomyositis by modulating IgG activity.



Market Outlook



Idiopathic inflammatory myositis, though classified as a rare disease, has gained increasing recognition in recent years. This is largely due to improvements in diagnostic techniques, greater awareness among healthcare professionals, and a deeper understanding of the condition. The rising incidence could drive market growth by identifying more patients seeking treatment. Management of inflammatory myositis typically involves a combination of pharmacological therapies and supportive interventions, with the primary objectives being to reduce inflammation, manage symptoms, maintain muscle function, and prevent complications.



The treatment landscape for idiopathic inflammatory myositis has advanced with a multi-faceted approach, combining medications, physical therapy, and supportive care. High-dose corticosteroids, such as prednisone or ACTHAR GEL, are typically the first-line therapy to control inflammation and immune response. Immunosuppressive agents like methotrexate, azathioprine, and tacrolimus are frequently added to reduce long-term corticosteroid use.



In cases of inadequate response, biologics such as rituximab offer targeted immune suppression. Physical therapy remains essential for maintaining muscle strength and function, while supportive measures, including NSAIDs and sun protection, help manage symptoms. Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy provides another treatment option, with OCTAGAM 10% approved in the US and Europe and VENOGLOBULIN-IH 5% available in Japan. For severe refractory cases, IV cyclophosphamide may be considered, though its use is limited due to potentially severe side effects. Treatment plans are tailored based on disease severity and individual response, aiming to balance efficacy with minimizing side effects.



There is a significant need for new treatments for idiopathic inflammatory myositis, as existing therapies often fall short of fully managing the condition. Innovative drug development could provide more effective options for patients. Several promising drugs are currently in the pipeline, including dazukibart (PF 06823859), efgartigimod, SAPHNELO (anifrolumab), brepocitinib, HIZENTRA, empasiprubart, ulviprubart (ABC008), daxdilimab, nipocalimab, GLPG3667, enpatoran (M5049), froniglutide (PF1801), and CABA-201, among others.

The total market size of idiopathic inflammatory myositis in the 7MM was approximately USD 447.0 million in 2023 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2024-2034).

The market size for Idiopathic Inflammatory Myositis in the US was approximately USD 268.3 million in 2023 and is anticipated to increase due to the launch of emerging therapies.

The total market size of EU4 and the UK was calculated to be approximately USD 161.0 million in 2023, which was nearly 36% of the total market revenue for the 7MM.

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest market with approximately USD 47.5 million in 2023, followed by France with approximately USD 38.1 million in the respective year, and Italy with nearly USD 32.6 million in 2023.

In 2023, the total market size of idiopathic inflammatory myositis was approximately USD 17.7 million in Japan, which is anticipated to increase during the forecast period (2024-2034).

As per the estimates, among the therapies currently in use, the immunoglobulins held the largest market share, generating approximately USD 270.3 million in revenue in 2023 across the 7MM.

Market Access and Reimbursement

Pfizer OCTAGAM Copay Program



Pfizer's OCTAGAM Copay Program offers eligible patients with commercial insurance the opportunity to pay as little as USD 0 for OCTAGAM 10%. The program, available through specialty infusion pharmacies, provides a maximum benefit of USD 12,500 per calendar year or the cost of the patient's copay over 12 months, whichever is less. Patients enrolled in state or federally-funded insurance programs are not eligible.



The report provides detailed insights on the country-wise accessibility and reimbursement scenarios, cost-effectiveness scenarios, programs making accessibility easier and out-of-pocket costs more affordable, insights on patients insured under federal or state government prescription drug programs, etc.



Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, and a descriptive overview of idiopathic inflammatory myositis, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis, and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, disease progression, and treatment guidelines have been provided.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of the current and emerging therapies and the elaborative profiles of late-stage and prominent therapies will impact the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of the idiopathic inflammatory myositis market, historical and forecasted market size, market share by therapies, detailed assumptions, and rationale behind our approach is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends through SWOT analysis and expert insights/KOL views, patient journey, and treatment preferences that help shape and drive the 7MM idiopathic inflammatory myositis market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Pfizer

Argenx

AstraZeneca

Priovant Therapeutics

CSL Behring

Abcuro, Inc.

Amgen

Janssen

Galapagos N.V.

Immunoforge

Merck KGaA (EMD Serono Research & Development Institute)

Cabaletta Bio

Restem

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tgvx2x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.