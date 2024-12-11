Ocugen CEO to Present at Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines, today announced that Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Ocugen will present at the Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit at the Westin Grand Central, New York on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

“I have witnessed firsthand the impact that Ocugen’s modifier gene therapies have made in the lives of patients with retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and Stargardt disease, which are inherited retinal diseases with significant unmet medical need,” said Dr. Musunuri. “In the coming months, I cannot wait to share more data about these two exciting programs—the Phase 3 OCU400 liMeliGhT clinical trial for RP and Phase 1/2 OCU410ST GARDian clinical trial for Stargardt disease.”

Session: Elevator Pitches from Rare Disease Companies with Key Near-term, Potentially Stock-moving Catalysts

Location: Grand Central Ballroom C&D

Time: 2:45-3:30 p.m. ET



In addition to Dr. Musunuri’s session, members of Ocugen’s executive team will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors to highlight the Company’s business and clinical development strategy.



About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patients’ lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

