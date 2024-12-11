Point of Purchase Packaging Market Assessment, 2014-2030 - The Rise of 'Retailtainment' and Omnichannel Strategies Boost Demand for Impactful POP Packaging Solutions

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point of Purchase Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Point of Purchase Packaging was estimated at US$17.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$26.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The report analyzes the Point of Purchase Packaging market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Million). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Material (Paper, Foam, Plastic, Glass, Other Material); Application (Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Automotive, Other Applications); End-Use (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Departmental Stores, Other End-Uses).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



In What Ways are Retail Trends and Technological Advancements Impacting this Market?



The retail landscape is evolving, with increasing competition and the proliferation of omnichannel strategies pushing brands to innovate their POP packaging designs. Brick-and-mortar stores face pressure to compete with the convenience and accessibility of online shopping, driving the need for enhanced in-store experiences. POP packaging plays a pivotal role in this transformation by improving product visibility, fostering customer engagement, and enhancing the overall shopping experience. With the help of digital technologies like smart sensors, packaging can now interact with consumers in real-time, offering promotional content, product information, or even facilitating cashless transactions.



Additionally, retailers are leveraging data analytics to better understand consumer behavior and preferences, enabling them to fine-tune packaging strategies to maximize appeal and conversions. The rise of 'retailtainment,' where stores provide not just products but also an entertaining or immersive shopping experience, further underscores the importance of visually and functionally impactful POP packaging. Retailers are increasingly looking for packaging solutions that can serve as a bridge between physical and digital worlds, integrating seamlessly with mobile applications and social media platforms to offer a holistic brand experience.



What Factors are Driving the Growth of the Point of Purchase Packaging Market?



The growth in the global point of purchase packaging market is driven by several factors, all of which align with evolving technology, retail strategies, and consumer expectations. One major growth driver is the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, businesses are compelled to innovate with recyclable and biodegradable packaging materials, a trend that is rapidly gaining traction across all product categories. Another key driver is the advancement in digital printing technologies, which enables brands to produce high-quality, customized, and visually striking packaging at lower costs.



This allows companies to rapidly iterate designs for limited-time promotions or targeted marketing campaigns. Moreover, the rise of smart packaging, which incorporates sensors, QR codes, and AR features, is pushing the boundaries of what packaging can do, providing consumers with more interactive and informative experiences. The increasing popularity of 'retailtainment', where consumers seek an entertaining shopping experience, is also fueling demand for POP packaging that is both visually compelling and functional.



Furthermore, the rise of omnichannel retail strategies, where brands need to create seamless shopping experiences across both online and offline platforms, is encouraging innovation in POP packaging to ensure consistency and engagement at all touchpoints. Finally, the growing focus on in-store engagement in brick-and-mortar outlets, despite the rise of e-commerce, continues to highlight the importance of POP packaging in grabbing consumer attention and driving impulse buys, further propelling market growth.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Paper Material segment, which is expected to reach US$10.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.8%. The Foam Material segment is also set to grow at 6.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $4.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.2% CAGR to reach $6.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

