Solar Panel Mounting Structures Market Valued at USD 45 Billion by 2033, Amid Surge in Renewable Energy Projects and Innovative Solutions | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global solar panel mounting structures market is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the surging adoption of renewable energy solutions worldwide. Expected to grow from USD 15 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 45 billion by 2033, the market is poised for a robust CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Several factors are catalyzing this growth, including increasing investments in solar energy, advancements in mounting technologies, and the rising focus on sustainable and space-efficient energy systems. The growing popularity of floating solar panels and smart mounting systems has emerged as a key trend, unlocking new opportunities for market players to innovate and expand.

Floating solar panels, in particular, are reshaping the market landscape. These systems, which are mounted on pontoons or rafts anchored on water bodies, are gaining traction in land-scarce regions. Countries with limited land resources, such as Japan and Singapore, are adopting these solutions to harness solar energy while minimizing environmental impacts.

In addition to this, the demand for multipurpose and lightweight solar mounting structures is rising. These designs not only ensure durability and efficiency but also contribute to cost savings and simplified installation processes.

The continuous sustainability drive is anticipated to substantially impact the industry for solar panel mounting structures in India. It is anticipated to usher in a new era of ecologically friendly design and production techniques.

Eco-friendly solutions are being prioritized by the solar sector, including mounting structures, in response to the nation's focus on combating climate change and lowering carbon footprints. Sustainable design ideas are becoming immensely popular among manufacturers in India's solar panel mounting structure industry. To produce mounting systems, recyclable and low-impact materials must be used.

Leading businesses are on track to choose renewable materials with low embodied energy. It is estimated that these materials will assist them in achieving their objective of reducing the environmental impact of solar installations. Manufacturers are also looking into reducing their use of energy, water, and pollutants during manufacturing.

It is anticipated that the sales of solar panel mounting systems in India will see a substantial transition due to ongoing technical improvements and the incorporation of smart features into these systems. This change will redefine the solar energy generation landscape and increase consumer convenience and efficiency.

The field of solar panel mounting structures is anticipated to undergo radical change due to technological developments in sensor technology, data analytics, and real-time monitoring. It is planned for these buildings to include sensors to gather real-time information on solar radiation, panel temperature, wind speed, and orientation.

The ability of new technology to assess this data and optimize solar panel layouts for optimal energy production would accelerate their adoption. Additionally, predictive maintenance algorithms would be utilized to spot possible problems before they develop into serious ones, cutting downtime and maintenance costs. Demand analysis of solar PV mounting systems in India reveals a high projected growth through 2033 due to the aforementioned causes.

Report Coverage & Deliverables

The latest market report provides comprehensive insights into:

Current trends shaping the solar panel mounting structures market.

Key factors driving market growth and dynamics.

Innovations in mounting technologies, including floating solar panels and lightweight structures.

Regional analysis across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Profiles of leading market players and their strategic initiatives.

India Solar Panel Mounting Structure Sales to total USD 727.3 million by 2033 amid Government Investments to Push Clean Energy

Key Factors Shaping Market Dynamics

The global transition towards renewable energy, coupled with advancements in mounting technologies, is a significant driver of growth in the solar panel mounting structures market. Favorable government policies, cost reductions in solar systems, and increasing awareness about environmental sustainability further bolster market expansion.

Solar Panel Mounting Structures Poised for Growth Amid Renewable Energy Expansion

The renewable energy boom continues to fuel demand for efficient and adaptable mounting solutions for solar panels. Governments worldwide are introducing policies and incentives to promote solar energy adoption, driving investments in innovative mounting technologies.

North America and Europe remain key markets, with large-scale solar projects and green energy initiatives. Meanwhile, emerging economies in Asia and Africa are rapidly adopting solar systems, creating lucrative opportunities for market players.

Innovative Solar Mounting Solutions Spark New Market Opportunities

Advances in mounting systems are enabling the industry to meet the diverse needs of solar installations. Smart and connected mounting systems, equipped with IoT-enabled sensors and solar trackers, are improving efficiency and operational control.

Additionally, multipurpose mounting systems are gaining popularity, offering dual functionalities such as providing shade or serving as architectural elements, thereby expanding their application scope.

Rising Solar Adoption Drives Demand for Advanced Mounting Structures

As solar energy adoption accelerates globally, the need for durable and efficient mounting solutions is becoming paramount. The rise of utility-scale solar projects is driving demand for ground-mounted structures, while residential and commercial installations are propelling growth in rooftop mounting systems.

Lightweight materials such as aluminum and advanced alloys are revolutionizing the market by offering cost-effective and easy-to-install solutions that ensure long-term performance.

“Solar panel mounting structures are the backbone of the renewable energy revolution. With ongoing technological advancements and the rising popularity of innovative designs such as floating and lightweight systems, the market is well-positioned to meet the growing global demand for sustainable energy solutions,” opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Key Takeaways by Region

North America: Dominates the market with large-scale solar farms and supportive policies.

Dominates the market with large-scale solar farms and supportive policies. Latin America: Rapid growth driven by increasing solar installations in Brazil and Mexico.

Rapid growth driven by increasing solar installations in Brazil and Mexico. East Asia: Leads in technological innovation, particularly in floating solar panel systems.

Leads in technological innovation, particularly in floating solar panel systems. South Asia and Pacific: Significant potential due to rising demand for renewable energy in India and Australia.

Significant potential due to rising demand for renewable energy in India and Australia. Western Europe: Consistent growth driven by strong sustainability initiatives and net-zero targets.

Consistent growth driven by strong sustainability initiatives and net-zero targets. Eastern Europe: Emerging as a key market for residential and commercial installations.

Emerging as a key market for residential and commercial installations. Middle East and Africa: Growing focus on solar energy to diversify energy portfolios.





Mounting Innovation: Solar Panel Structures Gain Traction in Emerging Markets

Emerging markets in Asia, Latin America, and Africa are witnessing a surge in solar adoption, driven by cost-efficient mounting solutions. These regions are leveraging solar energy to address power shortages and boost economic development.

Local manufacturers and governments are fostering innovation in solar mounting structures, ensuring affordability and suitability for diverse terrains and climates.

Lightweight Solar Panel Mounting Designs Fuel Market Demand

The shift toward lightweight and modular solar panel mounting designs is addressing logistical challenges and installation costs. These designs offer improved transportability and ease of assembly, particularly in remote and off-grid locations.

Enhanced material technologies, such as aluminum alloys and composite materials, are reducing the overall weight of mounting structures without compromising on strength or durability.





Solar Panel Mounting Structures Market Key Players

Leading companies in the market include:

Xiamen Fasten Solar Technology Co., Ltd

Professional Solar Products

Ratan Engineering Company

Hollaender Mfg. Co.

Mahindra Susten

Kern Solar Structures

Schletter Inc.

Esso Fab Tech Pvt Ltd

Mounting Solar-Kit Private Limited

Satec Envir Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

PROINSO



These players are at the forefront of innovation, offering versatile and efficient mounting solutions to meet evolving market demands.

Versatile Solar Panel Mounting Technologies Redefine Green Energy Infrastructure

Advanced solar panel mounting systems are redefining energy infrastructure, offering solutions tailored for residential rooftops, utility-scale farms, and even vertical installations. These versatile systems are enabling efficient space utilization and higher energy yields.

As renewable energy adoption continues to rise, innovations in mounting technologies are becoming a cornerstone of sustainable energy solutions worldwide.

Regional Analysis

North America : Dominates with technological advancements and high solar adoption rates.

: Dominates with technological advancements and high solar adoption rates. Latin America : Fast-growing solar farms and government incentives.

: Fast-growing solar farms and government incentives. East Asia : Market driven by large-scale investments in renewable energy.

: Market driven by large-scale investments in renewable energy. South Asia and Pacific : High potential for floating and off-grid solar systems.

: High potential for floating and off-grid solar systems. Western Europe : Focused on sustainable energy transition.

: Focused on sustainable energy transition. Eastern Europe : Growing installations in rural and urban areas.

: Growing installations in rural and urban areas. Middle East and Africa: Leveraging solar energy for sustainable development.



Solar panel mounting structures: Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Roof Mounted Structure Railed mounting Rail-less mounting Others

Ground Mounted Structure Foundation mount Ballasted footing mount Others

Top-of-pole Mounted Structure

Side-of-pole Mounted Structure

Tracking System Mounted Structure



By Material:

High Speed Steel

Cold Formed Steel

Aluminum

Galvanized Iron

Others



By Thickness:

0.5 to 2 mm

2 to 3 mm

3 to 6 mm

Others

French Language

Le marché mondial des structures de montage de panneaux solaires connaît une transformation importante, portée par l'adoption croissante de solutions d'énergie renouvelable dans le monde entier. Le marché devrait passer de 15 milliards USD en 2023 à un impressionnant 45 milliards USD d'ici 2033, et devrait connaître un TCAC robuste de 11,6 % au cours de la période de prévision.

Plusieurs facteurs contribuent à cette croissance, notamment l’augmentation des investissements dans l’énergie solaire, les progrès réalisés dans les technologies de montage et l’intérêt croissant pour les systèmes énergétiques durables et peu encombrants. La popularité croissante des panneaux solaires flottants et des systèmes de montage intelligents est devenue une tendance clé, ouvrant de nouvelles opportunités d’innovation et de développement pour les acteurs du marché.

Les panneaux solaires flottants, en particulier, remodèlent le paysage du marché. Ces systèmes, qui sont montés sur des pontons ou des radeaux ancrés sur des plans d’eau, gagnent du terrain dans les régions où les terres sont rares. Les pays aux ressources foncières limitées, comme le Japon et Singapour, adoptent ces solutions pour exploiter l’énergie solaire tout en minimisant les impacts environnementaux.

En outre, la demande de structures de montage solaire polyvalentes et légères augmente. Ces conceptions garantissent non seulement la durabilité et l'efficacité, mais contribuent également à réduire les coûts et à simplifier les processus d'installation.

Couverture du rapport et livrables

Le dernier rapport de marché fournit des informations complètes sur :

Tendances actuelles qui façonnent le marché des structures de montage de panneaux solaires.

Facteurs clés qui stimulent la croissance et la dynamique du marché.

Innovations dans les technologies de montage, notamment les panneaux solaires flottants et les structures légères.

Analyse régionale en Amérique du Nord, en Amérique latine, en Europe, en Asie-Pacifique, au Moyen-Orient et en Afrique.

Profils des principaux acteurs du marché et de leurs initiatives stratégiques.





Facteurs clés qui façonnent la dynamique du marché

La transition mondiale vers les énergies renouvelables, associée aux progrès des technologies de montage, constitue un moteur important de la croissance du marché des structures de montage de panneaux solaires. Les politiques gouvernementales favorables, la réduction des coûts des systèmes solaires et la sensibilisation croissante à la durabilité environnementale renforcent encore l'expansion du marché.

Les structures de montage de panneaux solaires sont prêtes à croître dans le contexte de l'expansion des énergies renouvelables

L'essor des énergies renouvelables continue d'alimenter la demande de solutions de montage efficaces et adaptables pour les panneaux solaires. Les gouvernements du monde entier mettent en place des politiques et des mesures incitatives pour promouvoir l'adoption de l'énergie solaire, en stimulant les investissements dans des technologies de montage innovantes.

L’Amérique du Nord et l’Europe demeurent des marchés clés, avec des projets solaires à grande échelle et des initiatives en matière d’énergie verte. Parallèlement, les économies émergentes d’Asie et d’Afrique adoptent rapidement les systèmes solaires, créant des opportunités lucratives pour les acteurs du marché.

Des solutions de montage solaire innovantes créent de nouvelles opportunités de marché

Les progrès réalisés dans le domaine des systèmes de montage permettent à l'industrie de répondre aux divers besoins des installations solaires. Les systèmes de montage intelligents et connectés, équipés de capteurs et de trackers solaires compatibles IoT , améliorent l'efficacité et le contrôle opérationnel.

De plus, les systèmes de montage polyvalents gagnent en popularité, offrant une double fonctionnalité telle que fournir de l'ombre ou servir d'éléments architecturaux, élargissant ainsi leur champ d'application.

L'adoption croissante de l'énergie solaire stimule la demande de structures de montage avancées

L'adoption de l'énergie solaire s'accélère à l'échelle mondiale, ce qui accroît le besoin de solutions de montage durables et efficaces. L'essor des projets solaires à grande échelle stimule la demande de structures montées au sol, tandis que les installations résidentielles et commerciales stimulent la croissance des systèmes de montage sur toit.

Les matériaux légers tels que l’aluminium et les alliages avancés révolutionnent le marché en offrant des solutions rentables et faciles à installer qui garantissent des performances à long terme.

« Les structures de montage de panneaux solaires sont l’épine dorsale de la révolution des énergies renouvelables. Avec les avancées technologiques en cours et la popularité croissante des conceptions innovantes telles que les systèmes flottants et légers, le marché est bien placé pour répondre à la demande mondiale croissante de solutions énergétiques durables », estime Nikhil Kaitwade , vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI)

Principaux points à retenir par région

Amérique du Nord : domine le marché avec des fermes solaires à grande échelle et des politiques de soutien.

domine le marché avec des fermes solaires à grande échelle et des politiques de soutien. Amérique latine : croissance rapide tirée par l’augmentation des installations solaires au Brésil et au Mexique.

croissance rapide tirée par l’augmentation des installations solaires au Brésil et au Mexique. Asie de l’Est : Leader en matière d’innovation technologique, notamment dans les systèmes de panneaux solaires flottants.

Leader en matière d’innovation technologique, notamment dans les systèmes de panneaux solaires flottants. Asie du Sud et Pacifique : potentiel important en raison de la demande croissante en énergie renouvelable en Inde et en Australie.

potentiel important en raison de la demande croissante en énergie renouvelable en Inde et en Australie. Europe de l’Ouest : croissance constante tirée par de solides initiatives en matière de développement durable et des objectifs de zéro émission nette.

croissance constante tirée par de solides initiatives en matière de développement durable et des objectifs de zéro émission nette. Europe de l’Est : émerge comme un marché clé pour les installations résidentielles et commerciales.

émerge comme un marché clé pour les installations résidentielles et commerciales. Moyen-Orient et Afrique : intérêt croissant porté à l’énergie solaire pour diversifier les portefeuilles énergétiques.





Innovation croissante : les structures de panneaux solaires gagnent du terrain sur les marchés émergents

Les marchés émergents d’Asie, d’Amérique latine et d’Afrique connaissent une forte croissance de l’adoption de l’énergie solaire, stimulée par des solutions de montage rentables. Ces régions exploitent l’énergie solaire pour remédier aux pénuries d’électricité et stimuler le développement économique.

Les fabricants et les gouvernements locaux encouragent l’innovation dans les structures de montage solaires, garantissant leur accessibilité et leur adéquation à divers terrains et climats.

Les conceptions de montage de panneaux solaires légers stimulent la demande du marché

L'évolution vers des conceptions de montage de panneaux solaires légères et modulaires répond aux défis logistiques et aux coûts d'installation. Ces conceptions offrent une meilleure transportabilité et une plus grande facilité d'assemblage, en particulier dans les endroits éloignés et hors réseau.

Les technologies de matériaux améliorées, telles que les alliages d’aluminium et les matériaux composites, réduisent le poids global des structures de montage sans compromettre la résistance ou la durabilité.

Principaux acteurs du marché des structures de montage de panneaux solaires

Les principales entreprises du marché sont :

Xiamen Fasten Solar Technology Co., Ltd

Produits solaires professionnels

Société d'ingénierie Ratan

Hollaender Mfg. Co.

Mahindra Susten

Structures solaires Kern

Schletter Inc.

Esso Fab Tech Pvt Ltd

Montage du kit solaire Private Limited

Satec Envir Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

PROINSO





Ces acteurs sont à la pointe de l’innovation, proposant des solutions de montage polyvalentes et efficaces pour répondre aux demandes évolutives du marché.

Les technologies polyvalentes de montage de panneaux solaires redéfinissent l'infrastructure de l'énergie verte

Les systèmes de montage de panneaux solaires avancés redéfinissent l'infrastructure énergétique, offrant des solutions adaptées aux toits résidentiels, aux fermes à grande échelle et même aux installations verticales. Ces systèmes polyvalents permettent une utilisation efficace de l'espace et des rendements énergétiques plus élevés.

Alors que l’adoption des énergies renouvelables continue de croître, les innovations dans les technologies de montage deviennent la pierre angulaire des solutions énergétiques durables dans le monde entier.

Analyse régionale

Amérique du Nord : domine avec des avancées technologiques et des taux élevés d’adoption de l’énergie solaire.

: domine avec des avancées technologiques et des taux élevés d’adoption de l’énergie solaire. Amérique latine : des fermes solaires en pleine croissance et des incitations gouvernementales.

: des fermes solaires en pleine croissance et des incitations gouvernementales. Asie de l’Est : un marché porté par des investissements massifs dans les énergies renouvelables.

: un marché porté par des investissements massifs dans les énergies renouvelables. Asie du Sud et Pacifique : fort potentiel pour les systèmes solaires flottants et hors réseau.

: fort potentiel pour les systèmes solaires flottants et hors réseau. Europe de l’Ouest : focalisée sur la transition énergétique durable.

: focalisée sur la transition énergétique durable. Europe de l'Est : Développement des installations en zones rurales et urbaines.

: Développement des installations en zones rurales et urbaines. Moyen-Orient et Afrique : exploiter l’énergie solaire pour un développement durable.





Structures de montage de panneaux solaires : segmentation du marché

Par type de produit :

Structure montée sur le toit Montage sur rail Montage sans rail Autres

Structure au sol Montage sur fondation Support de semelle lestée Autres

Structure montée sur poteau

Structure montée sur le côté du poteau

Structure montée sur système de suivi



Par matériau :

Acier rapide

Acier formé à froid

Aluminium

Fer galvanisé

Autres



Par épaisseur :

0,5 à 2 mm

2 à 3 mm

3 à 6 mm

Autres

Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

