Poultry Diagnostics Market to hit USD 1.7 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Poultry Diagnostics Market size valued at USD 702.5 million in 2023, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 10.5% from 2024 to 2032. Poultry diagnostics are essential tools and methods used to detect and manage diseases in birds raised for meat and eggs.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/12072

Utilizing techniques like molecular diagnostics and serological tests, these tools help identify pathogens and monitor flock health, addressing diseases such as avian influenza and salmonellosis. Effective diagnostics play a crucial role in disease control, biosecurity, and the economic stability of poultry farming.

A primary driver of this poultry diagnostics market growth is the increasing awareness of the impact of poultry diseases on food safety and public health. Stricter regulations worldwide aim to enhance poultry health standards, resulting in the expanded use of diagnostic tools for early disease identification and prevention. Such tools are vital for detecting diseases like avian influenza, Newcastle disease, and Salmonella at early stages, allowing timely interventions to prevent outbreaks.

The poultry diagnostics market is divided into components, primarily products and services. The product segment, which held a 60.4% market share in 2023, is further categorized into kits & reagents and equipment & instruments. Products such as diagnostic kits and reagents are popular for their cost-effectiveness and accessibility, allowing farmers to monitor flock health with minimal training. Rapid test kits, providing quick results, are particularly beneficial, enabling farmers to manage flock health in real-time and prevent disease escalation.

In terms of technology, the poultry diagnostics market is segmented into PCR tests, ELISA tests, and others. ELISA tests, valued at USD 403.2 million in 2023, dominate the segment due to their high sensitivity and specificity in detecting a wide array of poultry pathogens. ELISA’s rapid results and recent technological advancements make it a preferred option among poultry producers seeking reliable diagnostics.

Disease-wise, the poultry diagnostics market includes avian influenza, Newcastle disease, avian salmonellosis, and others. The avian influenza segment is projected to grow at a rate of 10.8% over the forecast period. Due to its contagious nature and impact on both poultry and human populations, early detection and control of avian influenza have become critical, driving investment in diagnostics.

End users of poultry diagnostics include veterinary hospitals & clinics, poultry farms, and diagnostic laboratories. In 2023, the veterinary hospitals & clinics segment was valued at USD 323.8 million, driven by the growing prevalence of poultry diseases and the demand for specialized diagnostic services that ensure accurate disease detection.

In the U.S., valued at USD 257.8 million in 2023, the poultry diagnostics industry is expected to reach USD 616.8 million by 2032.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/12072

Major players in poultry diagnostics market include Affinitech, Agrobiotek Internacional, Agrolabo, Antech Diagnostics, BIOMERIEUX, Boehringer Ingelheim, Embark Veterinary, FUJIFILM Corporation, GD Animal Health, IDEXX Laboratories, IDvet, Innovative Diagnostics, Megacor Diagnostik, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Zoetis among others.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Research design

1.2.1 Research approach

1.2.2 Data collection methods

1.3 Base estimates & calculations

1.3.1 Base year calculation

1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.4 Forecast model

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.5.1 Primary sources

1.5.2 Data mining sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing poultry consumption

3.2.1.2 Growing awareness of poultry health

3.2.1.3 Rising incidence of zoonotic diseases

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Limited access to advanced technologies in developing regions

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Future market trends

3.6 Pricing analysis

3.7 Porter's analysis

3.8 PESTEL analysis

Browse more veterinary medical devices industry reports @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-reports/veterinary-medical-devices/94

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.