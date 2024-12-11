Demesne Resources Ltd. Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange & Appointment of Strategic Technical Advisors

Vancouver, BC, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demesne Resources Ltd. (CSE:DEME) (OTCQB:DEMRF) (“Demesne” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) and commenced trading today under the symbol “RK9”.

The Company’s common shares are now cross listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTCQB Venture Market, and the FSE. The FSE is one of the world’s leading international stock exchanges by revenue, profitability, and market capitalization and is the largest of Germany’s stock exchanges.

“We are excited to have reached this important milestone and list on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. There is significant demand from European investors for defense-oriented exploration and development stories like ours, and we are pleased that it will now be easier for those investors to participate in our growth, particularly as we advance the IMA Mine in Idaho,” said Murray Nye, CEO of Demesne.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that tungsten mining geologist and industry veteran Mr. Finley Bakker, seasoned mining geologist Mr. Jeff Wilson, and Idaho-based mining expert Mr. William Breen have been appointed as Strategic Advisors to the Company effective immediately.

Demesne's CEO, Murray Nye, commented: "As we continue to build our pool of talent at Demesne, we are very fortunate to have these proven mining professionals in our corner. The level of in-the-trenches experience that Mr. Bakker, Mr. Wilson, and Mr. Breen bring to the table is of significant value to our plans to explore and develop the past-producing tungsten IMA Mine in Idaho."

Mr. Bakker is a seasoned Professional Geoscientist with over 45 years of experience leading geological and engineering teams in the mining industry. With expertise in both underground and open pit operations, he has a proven record of resource and reserve estimation and expansion. He has provided extensive consulting services for various projects and organizations. Mr. Bakker’s past positions as Chief Geologist and Technical Services Superintendent for North American Tungsten (Cantung tungsten mine) and as Chief Geologist for Adanac Molybdenum give him a background well suited for this position.

Mr. Wilson is a Professional Geologist registered in British Columbia. He holds a PhD in Structural Geology at Kingston University in the United Kingdom and has over 20 years of experience in various aspects of the resource industry. Building on field-based exploration for gold, copper, and silver with both junior and senior resource companies, Mr. Wilson went on to work with the TSX Venture Exchange for several years, before managing the Geology Group at Tetra Tech Inc, an international consulting firm. Since 2013, Mr. Wilson has maintained an independent consulting practice, and his public company experience includes independent Board positions at Western Magnesium Corp. and Nevada Lithium Resources.

Mr. Breen is a Professional Geologist with extensive experience in the mineral exploration industry. Mr. Breen has over 45 years of experience working for both junior and senior mining companies across the world. This experience exposed him to a diversified and varied set of exploration programs for precious metals, base metals, uranium, lithium, and cobalt throughout Mexico, the western United States, Alaska, and Canada. Mr. Breen holds his Bachelor of Science of Geology degree from the University of Idaho and is a Registered Member of the Society for Mining Metallurgy & Exploration. He is a licensed Geologist in the State of Washington and a Professional Geologist in the State of Wyoming. Mr. Breen is also Mayor of the city of Hope, Idaho.

ABOUT DEMESNE RESOURCES LTD.

Demesne Resources Ltd. is a British Columbia based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of magnetite mineral properties. The Company's Star Project consists of five contiguous mineral titles covering an area of approximately 4,615.75 hectares located in the Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement pursuant to which it is entitled to earn an undivided 100% interest in the Star Project. Demesne has also entered into an option agreement, pursuant to which it can acquire a 100% interest (subject to a 2% royalty) in and to the IMA Mine Project, a past producing underground tungsten mine situated on 22 patented claims located in East Central, Idaho, United States.

Social media links:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/demesneresources/

X: https://x.com/demesneresource

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DemesneResources

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/demesneresources/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@demesneresources

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Murray Nye

‎CEO

1055 West Georgia Street, Suite 1500

Vancouver, BC V6E 0B6

Canada

For further information, please contact:

Murray Nye, CEO

Email: ir@demesneresources.com

Phone: +1 (416) 300-7398

CSE:DEME

OTCQB:DEMRF

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.