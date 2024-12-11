Clean Motion appoints Louise Jeansson as Chief Communications & Marketing Officer

Clean Motion announce Louise Jeansson as new Chief Communications & Marketing Officer. In this pivotal role, Jeansson will lead the company’s marketing and communications efforts while also managing investor relations.

Louise Jeansson brings a dynamic approach to marketing, blending digital strategies with a strong foundation in brand building and stakeholder engagement. She joins Clean Motion with a wealth of experience, and a long career in the field, latest working with global marketing and communications at Essity. Her appointment comes at a perfect time as Clean Motion accelerates the commercialization of its innovative electric delivery vehicle, EVIG.

"We are happy to welcome Louise to the team." said Ulf Rask, CEO of Clean Motion. "Her expertise in digital marketing strategies, combined with her energy and fresh perspective, will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth. Louise’s deep and broad skills in marketing, paired with her innovative mindset, align perfectly with our mission to inspire positive change in the transportation industry."

In her statement Louise Jeansson said: "I am excited to be part of Clean Motion, this is a unique opportunity to not only drive the company’s growth but also contribute to a broader movement toward truly sustainable urban transport. I look forward to amplifying our brand and communication, strengthening our relationships with customers and investors.”

The appointment of a Chief Marketing & Communications Officer reflects Clean Motion's commitment to aligning strategic growth with transparent investor communication and shows another decisive step in the company’s expansion plans.

About Clean Motion AB

Clean Motion AB is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are locally produced and based on energy and resource efficiency to maximize the adoption of electric vehicles globally. The company's vision is to offer city mobility powered by solar energy and therefore provides lightweight electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transportation challenges of the 21st century

Clean Motion AB is listed on the First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm. The Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please visit: www.cleanmotion.se

Contacts:

Ulf Rask, CEO

Phone: +46 708 788 930

Email: ulf.rask@cleanmotion.se

Louise Jeansson, Chief Communications & Marketing Officer

Phone: +46 704-307400

Email: louise.jeansson@cleanmotion.se