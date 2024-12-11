The Weight Loss Services Market in Australia, 2014-2029: Revenues Have Declined at An Annualised 3.8% Over 2019-2024, Reaching $495.9 Million in 2024

Dublin, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weight Loss Services in Australia - Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This weight loss services report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the Australian industry, including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The industry is experiencing a dynamic landscape marked by shifting consumer preferences and mounting competition. Major companies like Lite n' Easy dominate the market, capitalising on consumers’ growing demand for convenient meal solutions. However, demand has notably declined for the diet meal provision segment, as consumers are increasingly seeking fresh, whole foods and budget-friendly options over pre-packaged meals. This trend reflects a broader consumer preference towards healthier, less processed food choices and home cooking.

Conversely, online weight loss programs have gained popularity, offering appealing flexibility and accessibility for consumers managing busy lifestyles. These programs, often featuring at-home workouts and personalised meal plans, cater to consumers who value convenience and expert support. Also, an emphasis on individualised approaches to health and the psychological aspects of weight management are driving rising demand for personal weight loss counselling services. Health-conscious younger and middle-aged demographics are increasingly focusing on their long-term health.

Revenue is expected to have declined at an annualised 3.8% over the five years through, to $495.9 million in 2024. This trend includes an anticipated slump of 2.7% in 2024-25 as the industry navigates challenges stemming from changing consumer preferences.

Trends and Insights

Revenue has been falling as consumers increasingly opt for affordable, independent weight loss solutions. Waning demand for diet meal provisions and consumers’ shift towards cost-effective alternatives, like free online apps or resources, have driven revenue declines.

Health consciousness and technology influence younger consumers’ demand for weight loss services, while middle-aged consumers focus on long-term health. In contrast, older adults prioritise health management and nutritional advice over structured weight loss programs because of age-related challenges.

The eastern states, particularly New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria, dominate the industry because of high demand and a strong health network. Their dense urban populations and robust health professional networks contribute to a thriving health and fitness solutions market.

The industry features numerous companies vying for clients seeking weight loss assistance, with larger providers increasingly diversifying their offerings. Competition is based on advertising, reputation and service quality. Clients often consider cost in their decision-making.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Jenny Craig Weight Loss Centres Pty. Ltd.

Lite n' Easy Pty. Ltd.

WW Services (Aust) Pty. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53qlcr

